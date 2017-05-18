Dawn Patrol: 2 in custody after Sleepy Hollow shooting

2 in custody after Sleepy Hollow shooting

Police have two suspects in custody after a shooting involving a federal drug task force Wednesday in Sleepy Hollow. Full story.

Carol Stream woman tried to poison stepdaughter, dad testifies

A DuPage County bench trial began Wednesday in the case of a Carol Stream woman accused of spiking her 17-month-old stepdaughter's milk with nail polish remover. Full story.

High winds delay O'Hare flights

O'Hare International Airport lifted a ground stop issued because of high winds Wednesday, but passengers in and out of O'Hare continued to experience delays. Full story

Wheaton man dies after fall at Wrigley Field

A Wheaton man who struck his head after tumbling over a railing at Chicago's Wrigley Field has died. The Cook County medical examiner's office said 42-year-old Richard E. Garrity was pronounced dead Wednesday at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Full story.

Conductor identified in Naperville Amtrak shooting

Naperville police say they are pursuing criminal charges against a Wisconsin man suspected of shooting an Amtrak conductor at the city's 5th Avenue train station. The victim has been identified by a friend. Full story.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer Nina Barzyk and Ashley Barz take a selfie during the Naperville North High School graduation on Wednesday.

Naperville North, Naperville Central and Rosary held their commencement ceremonies last night. Check out the photos at dailyherald.com/galleries.

Man charged in Lake in the Hills home invasion, kidnapping

49-year-old man remained at the McHenry County jail Wednesday on charges connected to a Lake in the Hills home invasion and kidnapping. Full story.

Hoffman Estates man charged with sexually abusing teen

A 60-year old Hoffman Estates man who told police he thought a teenager out riding her bike was a prostitute and offered her money to have sex with him faces criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint charges, authorities said. Full story

Kane County might raise age to buy tobacco

Kane County officials might follow the example of communities to the east in requiring customers to be at least 21 to purchase tobacco products. Full story.

Weather

Mostly clear this morning with temperatures of only 68 degrees. Temperatures will reach a high of 77 degrees this afternoon, before plummeting to 44 degrees overnight. Full story.

Traffic

The highways are running without delays early this morning. Intersection work is causing restrictions on westbound Dundee Road in Wheeling at northbound McHenry Road. Full traffic.

The Cubs called rookie Ian Happ up over the weekend. - Associated Press

Rookie Ian Happ could become the Cubs' next jack of all trades, playing multiple positions. He started Wednesday night's 7-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in center field. Read Bruce Miles' take here.

White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez can't reach a ball hit by the Angels' Danny Espinosa during the seventh inning of Wednesday's game in Anaheim. The Sox lost 12-8. - Associated Press

Mike Trout homered for the fifth time in six games, Cameron Maybin had three more hits and the Los Angeles Angels completed a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 12-8 victory Wednesday night. Full story.