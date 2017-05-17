Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/17/2017 10:21 PM

Wheaton man dies after falling at Wrigley Field

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press

A Wheaton man who struck his head after tumbling over a railing at Chicago's Wrigley Field has died.

The Cook County medical examiner's office said 42-year-old Richard E. Garrity was pronounced dead Wednesday at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Authorities said Garrity fell over a railing after Tuesday night's game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. Police said he suffered head trauma from the fall.

The medical examiner has scheduled an autopsy for Thursday to determine the cause of death.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account