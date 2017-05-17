Breaking News Bar
 
High winds delay O'Hare flights

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

O'Hare International Airport has lifted a ground stop previously issued because of high winds, but flights in and out of O'Hare are continuing to experience delays.

Airlines at O'Hare at about 7:15 p.m. reported delays of 30-60 minutes. A full list of delays by arrival can be found at Airport-ohare.com.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 10 p.m. for areas including Cook, DuPage and Kane counties. Conditions will include winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. The National Weather Service warned that minor tree or property damage is possible and drivers should use caution.

Farther west, Boone, DeKalb and LaSalle counties were under a tornado watch, as are Ogle, Lee and Winnebago counties in western Illinois, ABC 7 Chicago reported. The watch means there is a chance of isolated tornadoes.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

Article Comments ()
