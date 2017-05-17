Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/17/2017 9:29 PM

2 in custody after Sleepy Hollow shooting

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Police have two suspects in custody after a shooting involving a federal drug task force Wednesday in Sleepy Hollow, officials say.

The shooting happened on Route 72 west of Sleepy Hollow Road, police said. There is no danger to the public, police said.

The road is closed while officers investigate the area.

Sleepy Hollow resident Jessica DiNuzzo said she was on her way to work about 6:40 p.m. when she heard five gunshots and saw a gold SUV driving in the wrong lane of traffic on Route 72.

"At that point I observed gunshots in the windshield and the driver carelessly driving with the unmarked vehicles behind," DiNuzzo said. "(The driver) made eye contact with me as he drove past me going about 5 mph with lots of unmarked vehicles following, and I could not tell from my angle if he was injured."

DiNuzzo said she saw only one person in the car, which was beginning to veer toward a ditch on the side of the road.

"I pulled over around the block to catch a breath and I wound up directly behind the field where they were approaching the vehicle, which then I realized, if that guy runs, he would be running right into my car," DiNuzzo said. "I threw my car in reverse and drove farther into the neighborhood."

Sleepy Hollow police were not immediately available to comment.

West Dundee Village President Chris Nelson said the village would release a statement with more information sometime Wednesday evening.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account