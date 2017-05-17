2 in custody after Sleepy Hollow shooting

Police have two suspects in custody after a shooting involving a federal drug task force Wednesday in Sleepy Hollow, officials say.

The shooting happened on Route 72 west of Sleepy Hollow Road, police said. There is no danger to the public, police said.

The road is closed while officers investigate the area.

Sleepy Hollow resident Jessica DiNuzzo said she was on her way to work about 6:40 p.m. when she heard five gunshots and saw a gold SUV driving in the wrong lane of traffic on Route 72.

"At that point I observed gunshots in the windshield and the driver carelessly driving with the unmarked vehicles behind," DiNuzzo said. "(The driver) made eye contact with me as he drove past me going about 5 mph with lots of unmarked vehicles following, and I could not tell from my angle if he was injured."

DiNuzzo said she saw only one person in the car, which was beginning to veer toward a ditch on the side of the road.

"I pulled over around the block to catch a breath and I wound up directly behind the field where they were approaching the vehicle, which then I realized, if that guy runs, he would be running right into my car," DiNuzzo said. "I threw my car in reverse and drove farther into the neighborhood."

Sleepy Hollow police were not immediately available to comment.

West Dundee Village President Chris Nelson said the village would release a statement with more information sometime Wednesday evening.