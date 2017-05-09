Many U-46 administrators, principals, teachers retiring

Fourteen longtime Elgin Area School District U-46 administrators, including eight principals, as well as five teachers are retiring.
Among the retiring principals are Thomas Stiglic at Centennial Elementary, Kelly O'Brien at Lowrie Elementary, Lavonne Smiley at Tefft Middle School, Perry Hayes at Ellis Middle School, Mariann Alyea at Lincoln Elementary, Denise Lockwald at Sunnydale Elementary, Jeff Bragg at Otter Creek Elementary, and David Harshbarger, assistant principal at Tefft Middle School.
"When I stepped into Sunnydale, I felt as though I had come home," said Lockwald, who has spent 13 years in the district and was named Hanover Township Principal of the Year in 2011. "I have learned many lessons over the years, but the most important is that Sunnydale is a community, filled with kind children, supportive families, and blessed by a dedicated staff that is warm and nurturing. And that's what makes Sunnydale a great school. It has been a privilege to have served as the principal of Sunnydale Elementary School and an employee of U-46."
Administrators retiring this year are: Susan Smith, former multitiered systems of support director; Douglas Johnson, divisional chair at Elgin High School; Annette Quiles, dean of students at Elgin High School; Darnell Gibson, administrator for school safety and culture; Amy Cook, assistant director of transportation; and Andrew Martin, director of transportation.
Four other principals are leaving the district: Markisha Mitchell at Hawk Hollow; Jerry Cook at Elgin High School, a 21-year veteran educator who will take the helm at Wheeling High School; Jon Tuin at Larkin High School, who is leaving the district after 27 years to become principal of a high school in California; and Tracy Taylor at Garfield Elementary.
Others retiring this year are:
• Jerry Hund, who has been with the district 18 years and teaches career and technical education and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) at Bartlett High School. In 2010, Hund was named Illinois Drafting Educators Association Teacher of the Year.
• Gary Cotie, a Project Lead the Way teacher since 2002 who was named the Technology Education Association of Illinois' 2016 Technology Teacher of the Year, and received the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association's 2017 Teacher Excellence Award.
• Jon Mortensen, band director at Kenyon Woods Middle School, retiring after 34 years in the district.
• Julie Mabry, physical education teacher at Larsen Middle School, retiring after 33 years. She spent more than 30 years as the seventh-grade volleyball coach leading the team to 11 straight championship wins.
• Annette Verchota, third-grade teacher at Washington Elementary and a U-46 alumna of Elgin High School, is retiring after 34 years.
• Linda Wanaski, 28-year veteran school bus driver, received an award for saving 22 middle school students in a bus fire in 2007.
District officials will honor those retiring at a private dinner Thursday at The Seville in Streamwood.