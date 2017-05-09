Many U-46 administrators, principals, teachers retiring

Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46Markisha Mitchell, principal at Hawk Hollow Elementary School in Bartlett, is leaving the district after 12 years.

Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46Tracy Taylor, principal at Garfield Elementary School in Elgin, is leaving the district after four years at the end of this school year.

Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46Elgin High School Principal Jerry Cook is leaving the district after 22 years for the same job at Wheeling High School.

Larkin High School Principal Jon Tuin is leaving the district after 27 years to head up a high school in California. Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46

Susan Smith, former U-46 multitiered systems of support director, retired after serving 34 years. Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46

Kelly O'Brien, principal at Lowrie Elementary School in Elgin, is retiring after 32 years with U-46. Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46

Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46Thomas Stiglic, principal at Centennial Elementary School in Bartlett, is retiring after 21 years with the district.

Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46Lavonne Smiley, principal at Tefft Middle School in Streamwood, is retiring after 34 years with the district.

Annette Quiles, dean of students at Elgin High School, is retiring after 21 years with U-46. Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46

Douglas Johnson, divisional chair at Elgin High School, is retiring from U-46 after 22 years. Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46

Perry Hayes, principal at Ellis Middle School in Elgin, is retiring after 23 years with U-46. Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46

David Harshbarger, assistant principal at Tefft Middle School in Streamwood, is retiring after 21 years with U-46. Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46

Darnell Gibson, U-46 administrator for school safety and culture, is retiring after 12 years with the district. Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46

Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46Jeff Bragg, principal at Otter Creek Elementary School in Elgin, is retiring after 12 years with the district at the end of this school year.

Mariann Alyea, principal at Lincoln Elementary School in Hoffman Estates, is retiring after 17 years with the district. Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46

Denise Lockwald, principal at Sunnydale Elementary School in Streamwood, is retiring after 13 years with U-46. Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46

Fourteen longtime Elgin Area School District U-46 administrators, including eight principals, as well as five teachers are retiring.

Among the retiring principals are Thomas Stiglic at Centennial Elementary, Kelly O'Brien at Lowrie Elementary, Lavonne Smiley at Tefft Middle School, Perry Hayes at Ellis Middle School, Mariann Alyea at Lincoln Elementary, Denise Lockwald at Sunnydale Elementary, Jeff Bragg at Otter Creek Elementary, and David Harshbarger, assistant principal at Tefft Middle School.

"When I stepped into Sunnydale, I felt as though I had come home," said Lockwald, who has spent 13 years in the district and was named Hanover Township Principal of the Year in 2011. "I have learned many lessons over the years, but the most important is that Sunnydale is a community, filled with kind children, supportive families, and blessed by a dedicated staff that is warm and nurturing. And that's what makes Sunnydale a great school. It has been a privilege to have served as the principal of Sunnydale Elementary School and an employee of U-46."

Administrators retiring this year are: Susan Smith, former multitiered systems of support director; Douglas Johnson, divisional chair at Elgin High School; Annette Quiles, dean of students at Elgin High School; Darnell Gibson, administrator for school safety and culture; Amy Cook, assistant director of transportation; and Andrew Martin, director of transportation.

Four other principals are leaving the district: Markisha Mitchell at Hawk Hollow; Jerry Cook at Elgin High School, a 21-year veteran educator who will take the helm at Wheeling High School; Jon Tuin at Larkin High School, who is leaving the district after 27 years to become principal of a high school in California; and Tracy Taylor at Garfield Elementary.

Others retiring this year are:

• Jerry Hund, who has been with the district 18 years and teaches career and technical education and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) at Bartlett High School. In 2010, Hund was named Illinois Drafting Educators Association Teacher of the Year.

• Gary Cotie, a Project Lead the Way teacher since 2002 who was named the Technology Education Association of Illinois' 2016 Technology Teacher of the Year, and received the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association's 2017 Teacher Excellence Award.

• Jon Mortensen, band director at Kenyon Woods Middle School, retiring after 34 years in the district.

• Julie Mabry, physical education teacher at Larsen Middle School, retiring after 33 years. She spent more than 30 years as the seventh-grade volleyball coach leading the team to 11 straight championship wins.

• Annette Verchota, third-grade teacher at Washington Elementary and a U-46 alumna of Elgin High School, is retiring after 34 years.

• Linda Wanaski, 28-year veteran school bus driver, received an award for saving 22 middle school students in a bus fire in 2007.

District officials will honor those retiring at a private dinner Thursday at The Seville in Streamwood.