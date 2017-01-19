Dawn Patrol: North Aurora police release photos of shooting suspects

This image taken from the dashboard video camera of a police car shows several people running off. They are suspects in the shooting Jan. 14 of a woman in North Aurora. Courtesy of North Aurora Police Department

North Aurora police on Wednesday released photos of suspects in a shooting that injured a woman Saturday. The images of four men running off were taken by a video camera mounted in an Aurora squad car. Police are still looking for the men. Full story

Aurora police investigating armed robbery, carjacking

Aurora police are searching for a man who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint Tuesday night and made his getaway in a carjacked SUV. Full story

Northwestern baseball coach Spencer Allen watches as Sam Horcher, 13, of Des Plaines signs a contract Sunday to become an official member of the Wildcats. - Courtesy of Northwestern Athletics

Northwestern University's baseball team welcomed its newest member Sunday -- a 13-year-old Des Plaines boy drafted to teach the athletes about courage and resiliency. Full story

Dist. 15 schools getting $14.8 million safety fixes this summer

About half the schools in Palatine Township Elementary School District 15 will shut down this summer so crews can make about $14.8 million in safety-oriented building improvements. Full story

Ingleside man charged with theft after fleeing rollover crash, authorities say

An Ingleside man who ran from the scene of a rollover crash near North Barrington was charged with burglary when officers later found him in possession of stolen items, authorities said Wednesday. Full story

Metra Director Don DeGraff, left, shakes hands with cnductor Joe Miles, right, on Wednesday while board members John Zediker and John Plant thank engineer Manny Sedano and assistant conductor Paul Antens for their dedication to the safety of Metra riders during a shootout Jan. 6, - Courtesy of Metra

With an armed murder suspect on board and 50 passengers in jeopardy, the Milwaukee North crew on Train No. 2155 had mere seconds to react on Jan. 6. Full story

Tim Raines is the only player in major-league history with at least 100 triples, 150 home runs and 600 stolen bases.

Former White Sox outfielder Tim Raines is ready for the Hall of Fame after being elected Wednesday in his 10th and final year of eligibility on the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's report here.