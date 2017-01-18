Ingleside man charged with theft after fleeing rollover crash, authorities say

An Ingleside man who ran from the scene of a rollover crash near North Barrington was charged with burglary when officers later found him in possession of stolen items, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies from the Lake County sheriff's office were called to a single-vehicle traffic crash near north Route 59 and Miller Road at 1:08 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said in a news release.

Deputies discovered the driver of the vehicle was not at the crash scene when they arrived. A sheriff's office canine team and several deputies began searching for the driver, but the search was called off after a 911 call reported a suspicious person was in the woods near the 200 block of North Route 59, authorities said.

A sheriff's dog named Dax approached the wooded area and began barking, which caused Ryan O'Toole, 21, to walk out of the woods and surrender to police.

O'Toole was found in possession of burglary proceeds, authorities said. An additional investigation showed O'Toole committed a burglary in the 200 block of Biltmore Drive in North Barrington, according to police.

He was charged with residential burglary, two counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, theft, and traffic-related offenses stemming from the crash and fleeing the scene, authorities said.

O'Toole is being held in Lake County jail on $25,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24.