North Aurora police release photos of shooting suspects

hello

North Aurora police say this vehicle was driven by people suspected of shooting a woman Saturday in a store parking lot. Photo courtesy of North Aurora Police Department

A photo taken from the dashboard video camera of an Aurora police car shows several suspects in a shooting running off Saturday. Below is the car they are suspected of using. Photos courtesy of North Aurora Police Department

North Aurora police on Wednesday released photos of suspects in a shooting that injured a woman Saturday.

The photos of four men running off were taken by a video camera mounted in an Aurora squad car.

Police are still looking for the men.

The shooting happened around 8:42 p.m. at a store in the 1000 block of Orchard Road, near Randall Road. A 21-year-old woman had just parked when a back-seat passenger in another vehicle fired five to 10 shots.

She was hit in the head by a bullet. A passenger, an 11-year-old boy, was cut by broken glass.

The suspect's vehicle was spotted shortly after on the west side of Aurora. The suspects jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran off.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the North Aurora investigations division at (630) 897-8705, ext. 610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling (630) 897-8705 and choosing option 3. Or call Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. A reward is being offered.