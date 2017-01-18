Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 1/18/2017 7:25 PM

North Aurora police release photos of shooting suspects

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A photo taken from the dashboard video camera of an Aurora police car shows several suspects in a shooting running off Saturday. Below is the car they are suspected of using.

    A photo taken from the dashboard video camera of an Aurora police car shows several suspects in a shooting running off Saturday. Below is the car they are suspected of using.
    Photos courtesy of North Aurora Police Department

  • North Aurora police say this vehicle was driven by people suspected of shooting a woman Saturday in a store parking lot.

    North Aurora police say this vehicle was driven by people suspected of shooting a woman Saturday in a store parking lot.
    Photo courtesy of North Aurora Police Department

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

North Aurora police on Wednesday released photos of suspects in a shooting that injured a woman Saturday.

The photos of four men running off were taken by a video camera mounted in an Aurora squad car.

Police are still looking for the men.

The shooting happened around 8:42 p.m. at a store in the 1000 block of Orchard Road, near Randall Road. A 21-year-old woman had just parked when a back-seat passenger in another vehicle fired five to 10 shots.

She was hit in the head by a bullet. A passenger, an 11-year-old boy, was cut by broken glass.

The suspect's vehicle was spotted shortly after on the west side of Aurora. The suspects jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran off.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the North Aurora investigations division at (630) 897-8705, ext. 610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling (630) 897-8705 and choosing option 3. Or call Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. A reward is being offered.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account