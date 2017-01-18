Metra honors train crew involved in shooting

Metra officials honored three employees who were instrumental in keeping passengers safe earlier this month when an armed murder suspect opened fire on police in a train car. The suspect eventually killed himself, authorities said. Courtesy of ABC7 Chicago

With an armed murder suspect on board and 50 passengers in jeopardy, the Milwaukee North crew on Train No. 2155 had seconds to react late Jan. 6.

Jamal Parks, 32, of Gurnee, killed himself on board a stopped Metra train in Deerfield during a shootout with police officers who sought him in connection with a slaying in Evergreen Park.

Metra directors and executives honored the crew of three at a board meeting Wednesday.

"What these fellows did is follow emergency procedures to the letter and it was just amazing how these guys conducted themselves," said Metra board Chairman Norman Carlson during Wednesday's ceremony. "They were simply outstanding in their performance under such an extreme pressure situation."

Just after South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force detectives notified Metra Conductor Joe Miles of the danger, he rushed to get passengers out of the rail car where Parks was seated.

Meanwhile, as gunfire between police and Parks rang out, Assistant Conductor Paul Antens moved riders out of an adjoining rail car.

Engineer Manny Sedano coordinated communications between police, crew, Metra and other emergency responders during the crisis.

A preliminary autopsy concluded Gurnee resident Parks died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, authorities said.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is reviewing the shooting.

About 50 passengers were safely removed without any injuries, Metra officials said.

Task force officers had followed Parks and expected him to leave the train at the Lake Cook Station. When he stayed on board, they entered the rail car. Parks headed to the upper level and began shooting police, who returned fire, officials said.

Daily Herald staff writers Jake Griffin and Jamie Sotonoff contributed to this report.