Northwestern baseball team 'drafts' Des Plaines teen

  • Northwestern baseball coach Spencer Allen watches as Sam Horcher, 13, of Des Plaines signs a contract Sunday to become an official member of the Wildcats.

    Courtesy of Northwestern Athletics

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Northwestern University's baseball team welcomed its newest member Sunday -- a 13-year-old Des Plaines boy drafted to teach the athletes about courage and resiliency.

The Wildcats partnered with national organization Team IMPACT to bring aboard Sam Horcher, who has battled a rare vascular condition throughout his life, according to a news release. Team IMPACT's mission is to improve the quality of life for children facing life-threatening and chronic illnesses through the power of team.

The team met Sam in the fall when he came out to one of the Wildcats' exhibition games. Players have also hosted Sam at Northwestern men's basketball games this season.

Horcher isn't the only one benefiting from the partnership; the team has just as much to learn from the teenager,coach Spencer Allen said.

"We have had draft day circled on the calendar for a long time," Allen said. "The perseverance he has demonstrated through his adversities gives us inspiration. We are extremely excited to officially make him part of our family."

Allen presented Sam with a contract welcoming him to the program, along with an official shirt and a Northwestern baseball cap. After signing on to join the Wildcats, Allen surprised Horcherwith his own locker in the clubhouse, complete with a nameplate and team-issued gear. He will have access to the locker throughout the season.

"We are glad that we could finally make this official," senior outfielder Jake Schieber said. "We are looking forward to building on that connection that we have already established. I know this experience is a great thing for him, but it's also extremely beneficial for us as a team."

