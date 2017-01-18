Hall of Famer! Raines delay is over

Former baseball closer Trevor Hoffman just missed getting into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Associated Press/2011 file photo

Former Texas Rangers catcher Ivan Rodriguez was voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Associated Press/2009 file photo

Former Houston Astros first baseman Jeff Bagwell was voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Associated Press/2006 file photo

Former White Sox player Tim Raines, who played 13 seasons for the Montreal Expos, was voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday,. Associated Press/2013 file photo

The year was 1994, and it was my first season covering the Chicago White Sox for the Daily Herald.

I remember two things about that spring training, way back when the White Sox shook off the rust in Sarasota, Fla.

First, it was Michael Jordan's first year playing baseball, and it was all MJ every day.

Second, there was the first day of full-squad workouts, and I happened to be standing near Tim Raines when the Sox broke up into two lines for the customary long toss drill.

After making his first throw, Raines said: "I'm ready," and broke into his infectious laughter.

Now Raines is ready for the National Baseball Hall of Fame after getting elected Wednesday his 10th and final year of eligibility on the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot.

Jeff Bagwell and Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez were also voted into the Hall of Fame, with relief pitcher Trevor Hoffman falling just 5 votes short of the required 75 percent total needed.

In 1995, the White Sox were playing the former rival Brewers in front of a typically hostile crowd at old County Stadium in Milwaukee.

The game was momentarily stopped after Brewers fans pelted the field with debris, and Raines had to run for cover from his customary spot in left field.

After the game, I told him the Brewers' family section was in left field. His reply? "Yeah, the Manson family."

Over his 23-year career with the Montreal Expos (1979-90, 2001), White Sox (1991-95), New York Yankees (1996-98), Oakland A's (1999), Baltimore Orioles (2001) and Florida Marlins (2002), Raines was always joking and laughing.

"I've always felt that as players, even when I was young, if you don't have fun, you're not playing the game right," Raines said at U.S. Cellular Field last May. "As long as you're having fun, even in the down times, everything will be all right for you. A lot of players, they think about being perfect and trying to do the right thing all the time. I just always felt it was all about having fun."

Raines had more than his share of fun, but he was also a standout player. Not only did he have a career .294/.385/.425 hitting line, Raines' 808 stolen bases rank fifth all-time.

Here are the vote totals:

Jeff Bagwell 381 (86.2), Tim Raines 380 (86.0), Ivan Rodriguez 336 (76.0), Trevor Hoffman 327 (74.0), Vladimir Guerrero 317 (71.7).

Edgar Martinez 259 (58.6), Roger Clemens 239 (54.1), Barry Bonds 238 (53.8), Mike Mussina 229 (51.8).

Curt Schilling 199 (45.0), Lee Smith 151 (34.2), Manny Ramirez 105 (23.8).

Larry Walker 97 (21.9), Fred McGriff 96 (21.7), Jeff Kent 74 (16.7), Gary Sheffield 59 (13.3), Billy Wagner 45 (10.2).

Sammy Sosa 38 (8.6), Jorge Posada 17 (3.8), Magglio Ordonez 3 (0.7), Edgar Renteria 2 (0.5), Jason Varitek 2 (0.5), Tim Wakefield 1 (0.2).