Images: Some of the best photos that you may have missed this weekend

Every weekend, Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's best local events. See some of the very best images from our staff that you may have missed this past weekend.
Glenn Magida of Vernon Hills and his son, Cameron, 2, show their appreciation for musician Jim Gill's concert, part of his Nationwide Campaign for Play program, at the Vernon Area Public Library in Lincolnshire Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Children clap along with the music during his a concert by musician Jim Gill, part of his Nationwide Campaign for Play program at the Vernon Area Public Library in Lincolnshire Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Accompanied by Don Stille on the accordion, Jim Gill plays the banjo for children and their families during his Nationwide Campaign for Play program at the Vernon Area Public Library in Lincolnshire Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Jim Gill performs for children and their families during his Nationwide Campaign for Play program at the Vernon Area Public Library in Lincolnshire Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Award-winning violinist Angelo Xiang Yu, presented a master class Saturday at the Gail Borden Public Library. Yu is also performing Sunday with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra at the Hemmens Cultural Center.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Award-winning violinist Angelo Xiang Yu, presented a master class Saturday at the Gail Borden Public Library. Yu is also performing Sunday with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra at the Hemmens Cultural Center.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Nick Konopa of Bartlett also known as Tea Cup of team Rock dodges a fury of balls heading his way as he and others compete at the National Amateur Dodgeball Association Indoor National Champions in Schaumburg on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Shade Dern, 28, of Elgin and a member of team Paper jumps high to escape a hit as he and others compete at the National Amateur Dodgeball Association Indoor National Champions in Schaumburg on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Mike Stevens of Bloomingdale and of team Rock traps a ball as it hits him barely missing being eliminated as he and others compete at the National Amateur Dodgeball Association Indoor National Champions in Schaumburg on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Matt Skiba of Palatine and of team Sissors whips a ball toward the others team members as he and others compete at the National Amateur Dodgeball Association Indoor National Champions in Schaumburg on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Thousands of Cubs fans patiently wait in line to enjoy several moments with the Commissioner's Trophy on display at the Naperville City Hall.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Thousands of Cubs fans like Joe Vivo of Naperville celebrated the 2016 World Series by spending several moments with the Commissioner's Trophy displayed at the Naperville City Hall.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Thousands of Cubs fans like Ken Trayling of Glendale Heights celebrated the 2016 World Series by spending several moments with the Commissioner's Trophy displayed at the Naperville City Hall.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Thousands of Cubs fans like Charles Kuner of Chicago celebrated the 2016 World Series by spending several moments with the Commissioner's Trophy displayed at the Naperville City Hall.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
The Chicago Cubs Trophy Tour makes a stop at the Naperville City Hall to celebrate the teams' 2016 World Series Championship.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Joseph Kelly of Joliet braved frigid temperatures along with thousands of other Cubs fans who enjoyed several moments with the Commissioner's Trophy at the Naperville City Hall.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Thousands of other Cubs fans lined up to enjoy several moments with the Commissioner's Trophy at the Naperville City Hall. Due to the size of the crowd, officials opened up the event one hour early.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Dan Hesler plays the flute with Donn DeSanto on bass and Dave Flippo on keyboards as the Jazz From Planet Flippo perform during the Friends of the Library Winter Concert at Grayslake Area Public Library on Sunday. The event was part of the celebration of the 20-year anniversary of the library in its current location.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
The Jazz From Planet Flippo perform during the Friends of the Library Winter Concert at Grayslake Area Public Library on Sunday. The event was part of the celebration of the 20-year anniversary of the library in its current location.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gurpreet Singh of Arlington Heights takes a selfie with 8-year-old Olivia Bertels of Schaumburg after he showed her how to make a turban on her head during "Get to Know Your Sikh Neighbor" event at the Palatine Public Library on Sunday. The largest Sikh place of worship, called a Gurdwara, in the Midwest is in Palatine.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Sarwan Singh of Schaumburg, left, talks to Bill Enockson of Barrington about the Sikh contributions during both World Wars during "Get to Know Your Sikh Neighbor" event at the Palatine Public Library on Sunday. The largest Sikh place of worship, called a Gurdwara, in the Midwest is in Palatine.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Keynote speaker for the monthly Ask a Scientist at Fermilab, Batavia, Justin Vasel speaks about Supernovae and Neutrinos.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Emmet Meigel, 10 and his dad Christ of Glen Ellyn watch a short film on neurons, Sunday during the Ask a Scientist event at Fermilab, Batavia. Emmet is very interested and knowledgeable in physics.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Fermilab Scientist David Finley speaks to visitors Sunday during the Ask a Scientist event at Fermilab, Batavia.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer