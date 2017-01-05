Breaking News Bar
 
1/5/2017

Images: a #TBT look back at January 1972

Paul Michna
 
 

January of 1972 was a time to remember for many reasons nationally and locally.

According to Wikipedia, the first scientific hand-held calculator (HP-35) was introduced (price $395). Iberia Airlines Flight 602 crashed into a 1,515-foot peak on the island of Ibiza; 104 are killed. U.S. President Richard Nixon ordered the development of a Space Shuttle program.

Locally, The coldest day of 1972 was Jan. 15, with a low of -15.

A new Dominick's Grocery store was in the works, and local children were learning the foundation of science and math.

Got an idea for a suburban #TBT Gallery? Share your ideas and photos with us at tbt@dailyherald.com. Share your favorite and memorable #TBT photos with us on Instagram using #tbtsuburbs.

A class in Schaumburg brings smiles to the students faces.
Daily Herald file photo
The Dominick food store construction in Wheeling was big news back then.
Daily Herald file photo
The Fred Rebechini Sculpture in Park Ridge.
Daily Herald file photo
The Annual food and clothes drive in Elk Grove brought in lots of good stuff.
Daily Herald file photo
The kids dance program in Des Plaines was a popular class.
Daily Herald file photo
A man and his miniature homes in Des Plaines was a big story.
Daily Herald file photo
The practical math class at Holmes Jr high in Wheeling was a big hit with the kids.
Daily Herald file photo
New Chrysler building in Elk Grove was a site to see in 1972.
Daily Herald file photo
Nom D'Amour Beauty Shop in January of 1972.
Daily Herald file photo
The Olympic Trials in Wisconsin attracted visitors from all over.
Daily Herald file photo
An open classroom in Rolling Meadows High School.
Daily Herald file photo
Pre-Fab house construction in Des Plaines was a big thing.
Daily Herald file photo
Fiddlers restaurant in Mount Prospect was a good place to eat.
Daily Herald file photo
Science Class in Schaumburg was a great place to be.
Daily Herald file photo
Bingo in Rolling Meadows looked like fun.
Daily Herald file photo
A truck loading salt in Des Plaines.
Daily Herald file photo
Vandalism at Harper Community College in Palatine in January 1972.
Daily Herald file photo
