Winning images of our weekly photo contest

Charles Fox of Woodridge

This is a photo of some hand painted bulbs from Germany at The Chriskindlmarket in Naperville on Saturday, November 28th. My family and I were visiting the new Christkindlmarket in Naperville and the shop with these bulbs caught my eye. The proprietor told me that his Mom hand paints all of these bulbs and to give us a great view, he shut the lights off on his shop. I really like this picture because with the lights turned off you get a better view of the details and colors of the bulbs as if they were hanging on your tree at home.