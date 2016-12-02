Winning images of our weekly photo contest

The Sydney Opera House shot at sunrise on my trip to Australia, November 2016.
Sean Williams of St. Charles
I like the way the leaves, rock, and bubbles made this a very abstract looking fall photograph.It was taken at the Graue Mill in Oakbrook, my favorite spot to walk in the fall.
Todd A. Sherlock of Downers Grove
This is a photo of some hand painted bulbs from Germany at The Chriskindlmarket in Naperville on Saturday, November 28th. My family and I were visiting the new Christkindlmarket in Naperville and the shop with these bulbs caught my eye. The proprietor told me that his Mom hand paints all of these bulbs and to give us a great view, he shut the lights off on his shop. I really like this picture because with the lights turned off you get a better view of the details and colors of the bulbs as if they were hanging on your tree at home.
Charles Fox of Woodridge
While visiting my cousin in Galena this fall, I was attracted to these zinnias in her garden. The flowers were really vibrant and begged to have their photo taken.
Robert M. Sharp of Gilberts
This past November, I visited Cantigny Park in Wheaton, IL, hoping to photograph any remaining fall color. Even though little color remained in the trees, I was struck by the contrast between these almost bare trees arching over the lingering green grass of the Parade Field, photographed in warm afternoon sunlight.
Mike Weimer of St. Charles
This is a picture I took on the way to my internship in the city of Chicago.
Navneet Eswar of Naperville
A young boy tries to reach up for a phone as people talk in other booths situated in a bustling shopping area in the center of the city of Cienfuegos, Cuba in early November.
Jeanne Garrett of Arlington Heights
Incense sticks glow in a censer that sits on a balcony overlooking the central courtyard of the Tsu-Shi Temple on Nov. 17 in a Taoist temple located in Sanxia, Taiwan. Dragons on the temple roof are silhouetted against the darkening sky.
Mike Slowinske of Arlington Heights
Chicago Blackhawks forward Jordin Tootoo attempts to bat the puck out of the air and past the Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott during the November 1 game at the United Center in Chicago.
John Wysocki of Mount Prospect
Raindrops on several holly berries after a rain fell instead of snow in November.
Cindy Spudich of Lake Zurich
The morning's heavy fog and sunrise made dew drops on the prairie grasses appear like glass beads on November 3 in Grayslake.
Kelley Dorner of Grayslake
A barn in the Foresta area of Yosemite National Park, California in late October.
Michael Stone of Round Lake Beach