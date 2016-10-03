Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Bartlett

• Two men and a woman stole jewelry valued at $1,318 around 9:59 p.m. Sept. 22 from a store on the 100 block of West Bartlett Avenue. They left with the jewelry even though their credit card was declined.

• Thieves stole four heavy-duty batteries overnight Sept. 22-23 out of two pieces of earth moving equipment belonging to Abbey Paving and parked on the 300 block of Miles Parkway. Value was estimated at $1,200.

• Thieves stole batteries between Sept. 23 and 25 out of two bulldozers at a construction site at Munger Road and Brewster Creek Boulevard. The equipment belongs to Schuepfer Inc. of Addison. Value was estimated at $1,500.

Elk Grove Village

• Thieves stole items between Sept. 15 and 20 from three vehicles and took a bicycle in parking garages on the 1000 block of Charlela Lane. Offenders took $300 out of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, a bicycle valued at $250, side mirrors and decorative tassels from a 2006 Yamaha Morphous valued at $310, and side mirror and front and rear leather bags from a 2010 Yamaha Raider valued at $320.

• Burglars stole sunglasses, currency and a garage door opener between 9 p.m. Sept. 19 and 5 p.m. Sept. 20 out of a 2006 Mercedes ML350 on the 900 block of Waterford Lane. Value was estimated at $230.

Hanover Park

• Thieves stole a bicycle around 4:55 p.m. Sept. 27 from a bike rack on the 7100 block of Astor.

• Vandals slashed tires overnight Sept. 25-26 on 13 vehicles on the 2400 block of Leslie and 2300 block of Glendale Terrace.

Hoffman Estates

• Burglars stole $50, paper towels, toilet paper, broom, dust pan, diabetes medication and blood thinner medication between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 3 out of a home on the 1800 block of Jamestown Circle.

• Burglars stole 50 Elvis Presley CDs in a case, value estimated at $150, loose change and a pair of sunglasses between 10 p.m. Sept. 15 and 4 a.m. Sept. 16 out of an unlocked 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer on the 1300 block of Rock Cove Court.

• Thieves stole a white 2013 Kia Optima sedan overnight Sept. 16-17 from a driveway on the 1900 block of Quaker Hollow Lane. The car key may have been left in the vehicle with the driver's-side door open.

Schaumburg

• Amanda R. Lopez, 18, of the 400 block of Perrie Drive, Elk Grove Village, was arrested around 11:50 a.m. Sept. 19 at Sears in Woodfield Mall and charged with retail theft. The report said a security agent saw her take merchandise valued at $802. Her court date is Oct. 20.

Daniel J. Ryan, 56, of the 7300 block of Jasmine, Hanover Park, was arrested around 10:12 a.m. Sept. 16 at Salem Plaza, 751 W. Golf Road, and charged with criminal trespass to land.

Streamwood

• Burglars stole a laptop computer with accessories, computer bag, cellphone car charger, wallet, and two pairs of sunglasses between 7 p.m. Sept. 15 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 16 out of a 2014 Jeep sedan on the 100 block of Black Hill Drive. Value was estimated at $2,500.

• Burglars pried the rear door between 5:50 a.m. and 2:35 p.m. Sept. 16 at a home on the 100 block of Elm Lane and stole two jewelry boxes with miscellaneous jewelry, a computer and a jar of change. Vandals carved graffiti on a bedroom door and hallway wall.