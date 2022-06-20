Naperville North High School Class of 2022

Graduates in Class of 2022: 720

Graduation ceremony: Sunday, May 22, Naperville North High School Stadium

Graduation Speakers: Jacob Cao and Jihoon Baek

Class President: Ashley Kushner

Academic achievements:

• One Presidential Scholar, 34 National Merit Finalists; 45 National Merit Commended Students; 210 Illinois State Scholars

Extracurricular achievements:

• State Champions -- Debate, Speech (William Zheng), Esports (OverWatch), Science Bowl, Certamen, Architecture

Athletic achievements:

• DVC Championships -- Boys Soccer, Girls Cross Country, Football, Girls Swimming And Diving, Girls Basketball, Dance, Softball, Boys Tennis And Girls Water Polo.

• IHSA Regional Championships -- Boys Soccer, Girls Basketball and Boys Basketball.

• IHSA Sectional Championships -- Boys Soccer, Badminton, Girls Water Polo and Boys Water Polo.

• IHSA State Place winners: Badminton -- 3rd Place

• Table Tennis, state champions

Theater productions:

• Musical -- "Footloose"

• Freshman/Sophomore -- "The Election"

• Fall Play -- "Kodacrome"

• Children's Play- "Lion, Witch, and the Wardrobe"

• Spring Play -- "The Curious Incident of a Dog in the Night Time"

• Radio Play -- "Strangers on a Train"

• Student-run One Acts

• Orchesis Show

Senior Class gift: Dawg Pound banner installed in stadium

What was new in 2021-22: Due to the pandemic, the school worked with staff, students, alumni, parents, and community members to rebrand. The word DRIVEN was chosen, signifying what it means to be a Huskie. Students are asked what they are Driven To ... At the end of their four years, students will be presented with a silver cord which signifies their "unleashing" from the pack and their Drive to go out and do great things.

What challenges did the Class of 2022 face as they returned to in-person school full time, and how did they overcome them: The Class of 2022 came back after a pandemic to a school with half of its student body not knowing what it meant to be a Huskie. As stated above, our seniors were Driven to reinstate the traditions that have been important to NN for years. They not only met this challenge, but we are all better because of their love for their school.

Principal's reflections on the Class of 2022: Given the tumultuous high school career, the Class of 2022 never lost sight of what they wanted out of their high school experience. They were flexible and accepting of all of the crazy, out of the box ideas we came up with to create virtual experiences for them over the past two years. Once we were back in person, you could see them embrace each experience they were offered, grateful to be together again, celebrating and creating memories as Seniors. There couldn't be better role models for the underclassmen and I couldn't be prouder to be their principal.

-- Principal Stephanie Posey