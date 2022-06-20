Hinsdale South High School Class of 2022

Graduates in Class of 2022: 322

Graduation ceremony: Thursday, May 26

Graduates with highest honors: Joseph Chen, Sarah Govostis, Mitchell Hanson, Elijah John, Matthew Leonardson, Andrew Metzger, Luke Sadowski.

Graduation Speakers: Matthew Leonardson (Master of Ceremonies) and Luke Sadowski (Honors Orator)

Class President: Jennifer Pantoni

National Merit Scholars: Blake Albert, Laura Aleksonis, Alec Andrulis, Joseph Chen, Mitchell Hanson, Elijah John, Matthew Leonardson, Andrew Metzger, Nicholas Momchev, Zaynab Rehman.

Extracurricular achievements:

• IHSA championship Speech Team

• Business Professionals of America: Aayush Patel -- 1st place in the nation in Server Administration using Microsoft

• The Science Olympiad students competed at state and three event teams earned top 10 finishes in the overall standings, with Nikolas Giannakopoulos earning first in state in the trajectory event with his device.

• The journalists from Stinger newsmagazine and Vespa yearbook who competed at the IHSA Journalism State competition: Jillian Marquardt -- Review Writing 6th Place; Zaynab Rehman -- Infographics 4th Place; and Fouzaan Amjad, Myla Anderson, and Henry Sullivan -- Video News 6th Place.

Athletic achievements:

• Billy Gneiser -- 4th in State Boys Golf

• Chase Metcalf -- 7th in State Girls Tennis

• Will Gallagher -- 4th in State (50 yard Free), 5th in State (100 Yard Breaststroke)

• Garrett Bolte -- All State Boys Basketball

• Badminton -- IHSA Sectional champs, WSC Gold Conference champs

• DanceLine -- IHSA Sectional Champs

Theater productions:

• RENT: High School Edition

What was new in 2021-22: New cafeteria, new band and choir rooms, and newly renovated classrooms

Principal's reflections on the Class of 2022:

The Hinsdale South Choir selected "Like A Bridge Over Troubled Water" as their song to sing during the commencement ceremony and Principal Arwen Pokorny Lyp will incorporate this theme into her commencement address: "You learned how to collaborate in new ways and you became the world leaders in instructional and learning innovation as you learned how to do school overnight via Zoom when you were only sophomores in high school. You became the saving bridge for your own peers and even for yourself since you were defining a space in the world no one else had ever experienced. Watching you thrive, both individually and collectively, is truly what we mean when we talk about the Class of 2022 emulating #SouthPride. Whatever it was that you were accomplishing during these troubled times -- you always led with grace, patience and love. You were patient with your teachers as they figured out Zoom and patient with your administrators as we changed the schedule multiple times last year. You extended love and grace with our entire staff as we enforced social distancing and mask mandates. You rallied together to support your peers in times of racial reckoning in our country and worked tirelessly to make our school a more inclusive place where everyone can thrive as their authentic selves. In short, you led with SouthPride. You were and are our bridge over troubled water and I will forever be so proud to be a small part of your story. Congratulations Class of 2022."

-- Principal Arwen Pokorny Lyp