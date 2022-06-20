 
Grant Community High School Class of 2022
Class of 2022
  • Grant Community High School students decorating business windows in Fox Lake.

  • Grant Community High School in Fox Lake.

  • Horton the Elephant, played by Tristan Mesmer, listens to the voices coming from a clover as The Cat in the Hat, played by Peyton Baisden, narrates his actions during a dress rehearsal for Grant Community High school's spring musical "Seussical the Musical" at the Fox Lake school.

  • Horton the Elephant, played by Tristan Mesmer, holds his clover as the ensemble dances on stage during a dress rehearsal for Grant Community High school's spring musical "Seussical the Musical" at the Fox Lake school.

  • Students in a classroom at Grant Community High School on the first day of the new school year in August.

  • The Grant Community High School prom court.

  • Grant Community High School student pose after a football game.

Seniors in Class of 2022: 449

Graduation ceremony: Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the Benedetti Center Field House at Grant Community High School

 

Seniors Graduating with Honors (GPA of 3.75 or higher): 149

Seniors Graduating with the State Seal of Biliteracy or Commendation: 24

Graduation Speakers: Peyton Baisden, Brooke Foreman, Shelby Swiercz

Class President: Joseph Casino

Qualified for state competitions:

• Math Team

• Speech Team

• Aydan White and Austin Cleaver/Special Olympics

• Justin Warmowski/Wrestling

• Charlie Hamann/Swimming

• Journalism Team

• FCCLA

• FBLA

• Cheer

• Dance

• Crystal Villegas/Girls Wrestling

• Skills USA

• Winter Guard

• Chess Team

• Alyssa Negovetich/Cross Country and Track

Theater productions:

• Fall Play -- "Eurydice and Metamorphoses"

• Spring Musical -- "Seussical: The Musical"

Senior Class gift: Photo mural of the graduating Class of 2022

Principal's reflections on the Class of 2022: I think it goes without saying that the Class of 2022 will be remembered as the class that brought us back from the pandemic and re-established what it means to be part of the Grant culture. As we came back into the building this year, our seniors were the only group of students that fully knew what it was like to be a Bulldog. They were the only ones coming back onto campus who had fully experienced our amazing teachers, pep assemblies, dances, full hallways, and "normal" classes. They were the only ones who fully knew what it felt like to truly Keep it RED, and they have done an amazing job at helping all our underclassmen relearn what it means to be a Bulldog. The Class of 2022 has learned how to not just survive and thrive, but to actually rebuild and come together. We've had no shortage of adventures during their high school years, but all of the learning experiences have taught our graduating seniors' resilience, grit, and the importance of community. Graduating seniors -- high school is now in your past; so, go out and set your sights high, learn from your past and live for your future. Congratulations, and we wish you all the best in the amazing adventures that you will create!

-- Principal Jeremy Schmidt

