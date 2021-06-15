Naperville Central High School Class of 2021

Naperville Central senior Brandon Kamp (145) sprints towards the finish line during the Class 3A Oswego East Regional Cross Country Meet. Sean King for SHAW MEDIA

Graduates in the Class of 2021: 671

Senior/Graduation Speakers:

• Senior Awards: Matthew Felbein

• Commemorative: Jacob Clements and Isabelle Hornig

• Early Commencement: Megan Neville and Maryam Habib

• Late Commencement: William Ma and Andrea Peguero-Gonzalez

• President/VP Speech: Megha Ravishankar (President) and Sophia Pei (Vice President)

Class Officers: President Megha Ravishankar; Vice President Sophia Pei; Treasurer Daniel Lott; Secretary Abby McKenna

Academic achievements:

• Presidential Scholars: 4

• National Merit Scholars: 25

• Perfect ACT scores: 8

• Perfect SAT scores: 2

Athletic achievements:

• Gabi Melby, Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 2021 Girls' All-State Team Class 4A

Theater productions:

• 10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine by Don Zolidis

• The 39 Steps: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry

What traditional events were adapted for the pandemic and how?

• Prom: Celebrated in a socially distanced way. Will consist of a sit down dinner with dancing replaced by entertainment.

• Senior Party: Students will move through the party in pods of 12 with a staggered start time.

• Graduation will be in person. In order to stay within the CDC guidelines, we will hold two outdoor ceremonies with each graduate and their parents/guardians invited to attend.

• Commemorative: Held outside, in the case of inclement weather, it will be held virtually.

What were the most significant challenges faced by the Class of 2021 and how did they overcome them?

As with every 2021 graduating class, our seniors have had their ups and downs with living through this pandemic. Our seniors have developed the ability to adapt to ever-changing situations, to be flexible and supportive of one another in a socially distanced way.

Principal's reflections on the Class of 2021:

The Class of 2021 at NCHS has experienced the most unusual 4th quarter to their junior year, and the most unusual senior year experience in the history of Naperville Central HS. They have experienced learning completely online, learning remotely through zoom, elimination of many extracurricular activities and events, and learning through a "block schedule." I am very proud of the Class of 2021 for their flexibility and positive mindset towards these significant changes. We have 671 graduates with bright futures and exciting adventures lying ahead. If they can be successful with all of the challenges that have taken place in the last calendar year, I know they can be successful with whatever they encounter.

-- Principal Bill Wiesbrook