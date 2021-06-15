Mundelein High School Class of 2021

COVID-19 kept Mundelein High School theater students from performing a fall play indoors, so they shifted gears to put on a production of Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" on the school's athletic field. Courtesy of Sara Gunther

The football field at Mundelein High School became a substitute stage when theater students gave outdoor performances of Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing." Courtesy of Cathy Schmidt

Mundelein High School held commencement ceremonies Sunday, May 23, at the school. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Zoe Haith gives a thumbs-up with her diploma in hand just after graduating from Mundelein High School. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

The newest graduates from Mundelein High School toss their caps to conclude their commencement ceremony at the school. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Graduates in the Class of 2021: 432

Senior speakers: Trey Baker, Swetha Chandrasekar and Sarah Larson

Class Officers: Isabel Sioson, school president; Sucely Marcos, senior class president; Jennifer Angeles, senior class vice president; Samantha Dyachenko, senior class secretary.

Academic achievements:

• Trey Baker, National Educational Fest 2021, "Honoring Our Own: Educational Innovation & Leadership Award," National Association of Administrators & Superintendents and the National Alliance for Black School Educators.

• National Technical Honor Society: Eva Their, Emergency Medical Service I; Kennedy Meister, Emergency Medical Service I; Nicholas Munsch, Automotive Service I; Genevieve Rector, Culinary Arts II; Emily Dunlap, Culinary Arts II; Zoey Machain, Criminal Justice; Andrea Aguirre, Certified Nurse Assisting; Katie Cabrera, Certified Nurse Assisting; Joseph Finzel, Welding/Fabrication II; Henrikas Zumas, Automotive Service II

• Jillian Adams, full-ride scholarship to North Park University

• Angelica Hernandez, Presidential (full-ride) Scholarship to Northern Illinois University

Extracurricular achievements:

• Isabel Sioson chosen for All State Jazz Band

• Matthew Callas, selected to All-State cast of 2021 Illinois High School Theatre Festival

• Eleven seniors earn over $1 million in art scholarships: Nadia Burek, Hannah Cho, Nick Gomez, Jodi Lawson, Brianna Martin, Abril Mata, Brenda Olayo, Karly Richlinski, Jeannette Rodriguez, Max Thompson and Bridget Wunderlich.

• Brianna Martin won a Bronze Award in the Senior Scholarship Exhibition category

• Nadia Burek was awarded $256,000 in scholarship offers, putting her in the top 25 student recipient award winners in the Senior Scholarship Exhibition.

Athletic achievements:

• Bowling: Owen Jones IHSA state qualifier.

• Boys Water Polo: Sectional Finalists, Palatine Tournament Champions, Mundelein Tournament Champions.

• Girls Basketball: Ava Vogt received the NSC Sportsmanship Award.

• Boys Swimming & Diving: IHSA Sectional Champions.

• Girls Swimming and Diving: Multiple state qualifiers from this class, led by Adry Kasemets, who will be attending the University of Louisville on scholarship.

• Boys Soccer: Won an IHSA Regional.

• Cheerleading: Senior class qualified for state two years in a row, placing eighth in 2020 and 13th in 2021. They also made history by placing 2nd at sectionals.

• Boys Golf: Parker Neumaier, two-time sectional qualifier.

• Boys Basketball: 43-6 varsity record as upperclassmen; Two Division 1 athletic full-ride scholarships (Conor Enright to Drake and Scottie Ebube to SIU) and one Division II scholarship (Trey Baker to Maryville University); 2021 undefeated NSC Champions; Placed four (out of 10 spots) on the NSC All Conference team in 2021. Conor Enright, two-time player of the year in NSC and two-time IBCA All State; Scottie Ebube IBCA All State.

• Girls Tennis: Senior Alexis Hyde, three-time state qualifier.

• Girls Bowling: As sophomores, the four seniors (Rory Kuhn, Brooke Lauber, Anahi Larios, Jackie Spencer) helped to create the first girls bowling team at MHS.

• Boys Gymnastics: Led by seniors Kyle Massel and Austin Knight, qualified as a team for the IHSA State Boys Gymnastics Meet.

* Dance: IHSA State Finalists four consecutive years, third place in 2021.

Theater productions: Much Ado About Nothing; An Evening of Student Directed One Acts; Shakespeare Slam; Love/Sick; The Further Adventures of Nick Danger -- Third Eye; Working -- A Musical

What traditional events were adapted for the pandemic and how?

Fall Play, "Much Ado About Nothing," was staged on the athletic field; several other plays were performed virtually; Spring Musical, "Working," was performed outside the perimeter of the building and then livestreamed May 13, 14 and 15.

What were the most significant challenges faced by the Class of 2021 and how did they overcome them?

Moving through the various stages of complete remote learning, then hybrid learning and then full-time back on campus (for those who chose that option) proved challenging in many ways. But the students and families were resilient and accepted each of the challenges as they came up.

Principal's reflections on the Class of 2021:

The Class of 2021 had the unique experience of learning in a variety of ways due to the pandemic. From remote learning to hybrid learning and finally to a return to in-person learning, these students went with the flow and managed to enjoy their senior year. We applaud them for their cooperation and hard work and we wish them all the best as they transition to the next phase of their education. Congrats, MHS Class of 2021!

-- Dr. Anthony Kroll, principal