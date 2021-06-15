Larkin High School Class of 2021

Graduates in the Class of 2021: 485
Valedictorian: Ayla Gray
Salutatorian: Noah Patino
Graduation Speaker: Michelle Estrada
Class Officers: President Sandra Tellez, Vice President Nashanti Gordon, Secretary Kathy Garcia, Treasurer Diego Martinez.
Notable graduates:
• Alex Young: four-year wrestler, three-year letterman; two-time all conference honorable mention; three-year member of football team; one-year member of cross country team; 2021 UEC Sportsmanship Award nominee; two-time team captain; SALT Leadership Team; three-time Easter Seals Volunteer Service Leader (Bike a Thon, Clothing Drive, On Site Building Clean Up).
• Adam Maloy: four-year member of football team; team captain; honorable mention all-conference as a senior; recruited to play offensive line at University of Wisconsin, Eau-Claire; three-year track and field athlete; participated in rugby for the Elgin Rugby Football Club; Tri-M Music Honors Society; SALT Leadership Team.
• Trace Boley: four-year basketball player; all-conference honorable mention, 2021 UEC Sportsmanship Award; team captain; SALT Leadership Team.
• Kathy Garcia: four-year varsity softball starter; four-year basketball team member; basketball team captain; SALT Leadership Team; four-time academic all conference.
• Kelly Leon: four-year soccer starter; team manager girls basketball five-time Academic All Conference.
• Katie Turner: four-year volleyball and softball player; academic all-conference in both sports; SALT Leadership Team; orchestra for three years.
Extracurricular achievements:
• Speech Team -- State Finals
• Qualified for the District IX Illinois Music Educators Association Festival: Senior Orchestra -- Kyle Saengdara; Senior Band -- EJ Ave, Jackson Baker, Ben Dobbeck, Danny Mercado, Miguel Rodriguez; Senior Jazz Band -- Ben Dobbeck, Danny Mercado, Miguel Rodriguez, Anthony Galang.
Athletic achievements:
• 24 seniors who earned Academic All-Conference Honors this year
Theater productions:
• LOVE & Information by Caryl Churchill
• Shakespeare's Sonnets
What traditional events were adapted for the pandemic and how?
Prom was held for seniors only
Principal's reflections on the Class of 2021:
The Class of 2021 showed resilience in the face of the pandemic. They were the first class to have four first days of school and continued to give their best.
-- Principal Krystal Bush