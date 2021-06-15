 
Larkin High School Class of 2021
Class of 2021
  • Members of the Larkin High School Class of 2021 wait to be called to receive their diplomas during the school's graduation ceremony May 29 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

      Members of the Larkin High School Class of 2021 wait to be called to receive their diplomas during the school's graduation ceremony May 29 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Oscar Garcia receives his diploma during Larkin High School's graduation ceremony May 29, at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.

      Oscar Garcia receives his diploma during Larkin High School's graduation ceremony May 29, at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Valedictorian Ayla Gray walks back to her seat with her diploma during the Larkin High School graduation ceremony.

      Valedictorian Ayla Gray walks back to her seat with her diploma during the Larkin High School graduation ceremony. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Larkin High School graduates stand for the playing of the national anthem during the school's commencement ceremonies May 29, at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.

      Larkin High School graduates stand for the playing of the national anthem during the school's commencement ceremonies May 29, at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Larkin High School in Elgin

      Larkin High School in Elgin Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Left: Larkin senior Trevor Matison (21) looks to tackle South Elgin's Ben Karpowicz (11).

      Left: Larkin senior Trevor Matison (21) looks to tackle South Elgin's Ben Karpowicz (11). Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Far left: Elgin's Takara Campbell guards Larkin senior Kathy Garcia in a girls basketball game.

      Far left: Elgin's Takara Campbell guards Larkin senior Kathy Garcia in a girls basketball game. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Larkin senior Trace Boley, right, is fouled by Glenbard South's Aryton Temcio in a boys basketball game in Elgin.

      Larkin senior Trace Boley, right, is fouled by Glenbard South's Aryton Temcio in a boys basketball game in Elgin. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Graduates in the Class of 2021: 485

Valedictorian: Ayla Gray

 

Salutatorian: Noah Patino

Graduation Speaker: Michelle Estrada

Class Officers: President Sandra Tellez, Vice President Nashanti Gordon, Secretary Kathy Garcia, Treasurer Diego Martinez.

Notable graduates:

• Alex Young: four-year wrestler, three-year letterman; two-time all conference honorable mention; three-year member of football team; one-year member of cross country team; 2021 UEC Sportsmanship Award nominee; two-time team captain; SALT Leadership Team; three-time Easter Seals Volunteer Service Leader (Bike a Thon, Clothing Drive, On Site Building Clean Up).

• Adam Maloy: four-year member of football team; team captain; honorable mention all-conference as a senior; recruited to play offensive line at University of Wisconsin, Eau-Claire; three-year track and field athlete; participated in rugby for the Elgin Rugby Football Club; Tri-M Music Honors Society; SALT Leadership Team.

• Trace Boley: four-year basketball player; all-conference honorable mention, 2021 UEC Sportsmanship Award; team captain; SALT Leadership Team.

• Kathy Garcia: four-year varsity softball starter; four-year basketball team member; basketball team captain; SALT Leadership Team; four-time academic all conference.

• Kelly Leon: four-year soccer starter; team manager girls basketball five-time Academic All Conference.

• Katie Turner: four-year volleyball and softball player; academic all-conference in both sports; SALT Leadership Team; orchestra for three years.

Extracurricular achievements:

• Speech Team -- State Finals

• Qualified for the District IX Illinois Music Educators Association Festival: Senior Orchestra -- Kyle Saengdara; Senior Band -- EJ Ave, Jackson Baker, Ben Dobbeck, Danny Mercado, Miguel Rodriguez; Senior Jazz Band -- Ben Dobbeck, Danny Mercado, Miguel Rodriguez, Anthony Galang.

Athletic achievements:

• 24 seniors who earned Academic All-Conference Honors this year

Theater productions:

• LOVE & Information by Caryl Churchill

• Shakespeare's Sonnets

What traditional events were adapted for the pandemic and how?

Prom was held for seniors only

Principal's reflections on the Class of 2021:

The Class of 2021 showed resilience in the face of the pandemic. They were the first class to have four first days of school and continued to give their best.

-- Principal Krystal Bush

