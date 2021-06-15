Benet Academy Class of 2021

Members of Benet Academy's Class of 2021 look on during graduation ceremonies May 30 in Lisle. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Graduates in the Class of 2021: 335

Valedictorian: Peter Eschenbach

Salutatorian: Emma Hovland

Class Officers: Jake Dourdourekas, president; Mia Manuel, vice president; Meredith Green, secretary; Peter Eschenbach, treasurer.

National Merit Finalists: Christine Budd; Jack Horvath; Tasha Rustandi; and Katie Testin.

National Merit Commended Scholars: Niklas Anderson; Benjamin Andringa; Rayan Benamara; Peter Eschenbach; Clare Gardiner; Ella Kim; Anthony Klos; Sarah Meece; Gregory Michalek; Brian Michalik; Damian Mietus; Faith Nolasco; Caleb Quick; Conor Richards; Grace Steffen; and John Vires.

National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholars: Christian Novy and Josie Schwab.

National African American Recognition Program Scholar: Joy Jackson

Illinois State Scholars: 104 graduates, which is over 30% of the Class of 2021, were named Illinois State Scholars by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

National Honor Society: 183 graduates are members of the National Honor Society.

Extracurricular Achievements:

• Selected to ILMEA State Music Ensembles: Jenny Schiliro, Alto 1; Andrew McDonald, Tenor 1; Tim Pipal, Bass 1.

• Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards: Mattie Cieplak and Andrew McDonald in the Top 12 students nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress in the state of Illinois. Andrew nominated for his performance in "She Loves Me" as Steven Kodaly. Mattie nominated for her performance as Audrey in "Little Shop of Horrors." • Chess team was undefeated and took 1st place in the Chicago Chess Conference tournament. The team ended the regular season tied for 1st place with St. Ignatius in the Chicago Chess Conference.

Athletic Achievements:

• Boys Golf Team: ESCC Conference champion

• Girls Tennis Team: ESCC Conference champion

• Girls Tennis Daniella Nenadovich, first singles champion); Meredith Green, second singles champion; Jaclyn Mehring and Claire Converse, second doubles champion.

• Girls Cross Country Team: ESCC Champions, IHSA Regional Champions, IHSA Sectional Champions; Elisabeth Camic, conference champion.

• Boys Cross Country: ESCC Champions, Regional Champions

• Girls Basketball: ESCC Conference Champion

• Boys Soccer: ESCC Conference Champion

• Girls Volleyball: ESCC Conference Champion

Theater Productions: "She Loves Me" and "Little Shop of Horrors."

What traditional events were adapted for the pandemic and how?

Our Class of 2021 was able to adapt a number of events and put a creative COVID-friendly twist on them. While many events were canceled due to the nature of this year, many continued on but just looked a bit different. Our Christmas Drive, which is our annual two-week student-led fundraiser, ended up setting a record this year and raised over $111,000. Our students had to think outside the box when the Christmas Dance, Winter 5K, and Morning Breakfast, among a number of other events, were canceled. They set up zoom and socially distanced trivia nights, transitioned from Penny Wars to Dollar Wars, hosted a movie night in the theater to name a few. But most importantly, the students gave from the heart in order to help out families and organizations in need during these unprecedented times.

Some other examples of adapting traditional events included the mounting of two musicals with smaller casts so as not to reduce the total number of student participants. The students rehearsed with masks and filmed in clear masks. The musicals were then shared virtually with the community. We also produced a virtual Variety Show and sent it out in segments in order to highlight the talent of our students over a number of weeks.

Principal's reflections on the Class of 2021:

Having seen last year's graduates forgo many of the traditional rites of passage associated with second semester of senior year and commencement, the Class of 2021 could have wallowed in negativity about the fate that they envisioned awaiting them as well. Instead, they and their faculty and staff moderators continually looked for creative ways to approximate what occurs in more typical years. To their credit, they viewed hybrid schedules and remote learning as great opportunities to prepare for collegiate classes that meet periodically throughout a given week or that might have to be taken exclusively online. And when it came to athletic competitions, fine arts performances, and end-of-the-year senior activities, they celebrated what they could accomplish within COVID parameters rather than bemoaning that which had to be eliminated. Their positivity carried the day, and I will long remember them for achieving what many thought to be "impossible."

-- Principal Stephen Marth