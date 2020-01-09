New Life for Haiti welcomes 11 new trustees to its board of directors

New Life for Haiti welcomes its 11 new trustees in joining the seven existing trustees who are currently on the Board of Directors, bringing the total number of trustees to 18. From left, Bob Novak, Pennie Helenhouse, Erin Smith, Dave Larson, Janelle Gray, Lauren Kuhn, Teri Rose, Mike Hoffman, Grant Rose and Kristen Derengowski. Not pictured: Jerry Frump. Courtesy of New Life for Haiti

New Life for Haiti welcomed 11 new board trustees at its new board member orientation Jan. 7 at Lifespring Community Church in Plainfield.

When asked what their New Life for Haiti "WHY" was (what about New Life for Haiti drew them in OR most intrigues, inspires or excites them about the ministry of New Life for Haiti, this is what some of the new Board trustees said:

Mike Hoffman: "focused and local, faith-based, helping Haitians help themselves, read and adaptable."

Grant Rose: "My relationship with (Pastor) Fran (Leeman -- founder) -- many years of hearing about NLH (New Life for Haiti) from the beginning."

Janelle Gray: "The children and the people, building relationships, improving quality of life (education, food, clean water, etc.)

Nigel Symons: "Reaching out to the 'End of the Earth' with the gospel and to serve others."

Teri Rose: "NLH (New Life for Haiti) investing and being 'all in' in one specific, remote area of Haiti, long term and the kids, because they are the future of Haiti."

Pennie Helenhouse: "I was intrigued by the community's request for a church and the work done to protect orphans."

Kristen Derengowski: "Haiti stole my heart."

Bob Novak: "After going for the first time (wanted to do something for someone less fortunate) I came back with a different viewpoint on New Life for Haiti and what 'good works' we could do for others. And I really want to do something that 'matters'… really matters."

Erin Smith: "When I went to Haiti I fell in love with the people there. I've been impressed with the work New Life for Haiti is doing…"

It is the miussion of New Life for Haiti to give children a chance at a future, to meet the urgent needs of families, to foster new economic opportunities, and to influence cultural thinking toward a sustainable change within the Grande Anse River Valley on the southern peninsula of Haiti, while acting as the hands and feet of Jesus to bring the life-giving and hopeful message of Christ.

In an area where most of the people live under the national extreme poverty line of less than $1.23/day, New Life for Haiti works to combat hunger and poor living conditions through feeding programs in schools and for the elderly, as well as responding to natural disasters that occur frequently in Haiti, such as earthquakes, tropical storms, and hurricanes. New Life for Haiti has conducted home and church rebuilding programs after natural disasters and has built homes for displaced families or those with disabilities.

Less than 20% of children attend school in the Marfranc area where New Life for Haiti works, so they have built 7 schools, including a model school (The School of Hope) to model a different philosophy and better teaching methodology in a rural area, plagued by antiquated, ill-equipped schools. New Life for Haiti trains teachers who lack access to quality training.

In a country with over 430,000 orphans, New Life for Haiti is also rescuing orphaned children from trafficking in a country with hundreds of thousands are living in domestic servitude.

New Life for Haiti was founded in 2006. It is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. Donations can be made at www.newlifeforhaiti.org/donate.

To learn more about New Life for Haiti, visit www.newlifeforhaiti.org.