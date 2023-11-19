Incompetent coaching dooms a pretty good Bears effort

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus addresses the media after a 31-26 loss to the Lions on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Detroit. Associated Press

So how do you process what happened to the Bears at Ford Field on Sunday?

On one hand, a whole lot went right.

Like a WHOLE lot.

But when the clock hit 0:00, the Bears had fewer points than their opponent for the 22nd time in 28 games under coach Matt Eberflus. For those who struggle with math, that means they are 6-22 in what should be Eberflus' second and last season in Chicago.

A competent coaching staff would not have allowed the Bears to blow a 26-14 lead with 4:15 remaining.

But no.

We all know what happened instead. The Lions marched 75 yards in six plays to make it 26-21, forced a three-and-out, marched 73 yards in 11 plays to make it 29-26, then got a safety to secure a 31-26 victory.

The last four minutes were laughable, erasing 56 minutes of some impressive football.

Here are my biggest take-aways:

The good

• Justin Fields missed on some throws but still went 16-for-23 for 169 yards, including a gorgeous 39-yard strike to D.J. Moore that gave the Bears a 20-14 lead with 4:41 remaining in the third quarter. This day is something to build off for Fields -- if he doesn't get too depressed about yet another loss.

• Give Luke Getsy credit for a solid game plan. Detroit struggled mightily defending the run option, and it allowed Fields to scamper for 104 yards on 18 attempts.

• Nine targets for D.J. Moore led to 7 receptions for 96 yards. Finally, Fields sees what happens when he targets his No. 1 wide receiver more than 4-6 times.

• Interceptions by Tyrique Stevenson, T.J. Edwards, and Tremaine Edmunds showed the Bears can read and react in the secondary.

• Stevenson's forced fumble on a kickoff return came as a result of a hard hit -- the kind of tackling we've seen little of this season.

• Great call to have Jack Sanborn blitz on third-and-2 on Detroit's first possession of the second half. It led to a sack and forced a punt.

• Montez Sweat, in his third game with the Bears, notched his first sack and had a tackle for loss.

The bad

• For as great a day as the secondary had, it could have been so much better if Jaylon Johnson hangs on to a sure pick-six early in the second quarter. It would have given the Bears a 14-0 lead. Instead, the Lions scored one play later to make it 7-7.

• Four minutes before that, rookie WR Tyler Scott lost a fumble at the 34-yard line.

• After the Lions cut the lead to 26-21, the Bears took over with 2:59 remaining. One first down likely ends the game. Two for sure.

But now Getsy gets conservative by calling back-to-back dive plays to Khalil Herbert? What happened to the run option that was working so well? Or how about using rookie Roschon Johnson, who averaged 5.0 yards on 6 carries?

Instead, Herbert ran into a brick wall both times.

• On third-and-9 with 2:51 remaining, Fields dropped back and surveyed the field. D.J. Moore was open running on a crossing route, but Fields opted to go deep to Tyler Scott. It was a solid throw, but Scott slowed down for a split second and couldn't catch up to the ball. Scott beat himself up in the locker room postgame, but if that ball goes to Moore, it's a first down and a likely victory.

• The Bears still had a chance, but Fields was hit from the blind side after Aidan Hutchinson blew past Bears tackle Darnell Wright. It was an unfortunate finish for Wright, who had a very solid day.

In the end, there's a lot for Bears fans to be encouraged about.

Fields looked like a competent quarterback, the running game was decent, the defense came up big numerous times and special teams were nearly perfect.

But the Bears were out-coached when it mattered most.

Again.

The solution for GM Ryan Poles is so clear: He needs to fire Eberflus and put together a top-notch staff that gets this group where it wants to go.

No skimping and no cutting corners. Find the best available offensive-minded coach and bring him in.

Then -- and only then -- can Fields and Co. truly succeed.