Bears' Herbert back to full practice participation

Bears running back Khalil Herbert returned to full practice participation Thursday at Halas Hall. Herbert could be nearing a return to game action after missing the past five games with an ankle injury.

Herbert hurt his ankle Oct. 5 against the Washington Commanders. He remains on injured reserve and would have to be activated to the 53-man roster if he's going to play Sunday at Detroit.

Meanwhile, running back D'Onta Foreman (ankle) was limited in practice for the second day in a row. Foreman and Herbert could find themselves sharing touches moving forward if both are healthy and available.

"Yeah, I think that's a fortunate position to be in, to be able to have a few guys that can go do that and kind of display our play style and so we look forward to that opportunity," offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. "You know, Khalil was playing really well. What was it? It was Washington I believe that he got hurt. He was crushing it that night. So we're excited to get him back on the field."

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds again did not practice. He hasn't played since injuring his knee Oct. 29 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Quarterback Justin Fields (right thumb) again was a full participant in practice. Fields is expected to start Sunday against the Lions. Right guard Nate Davis (ankle) was a full participant, as were fullback Khari Blasingame (concussion), linebacker Jack Sanborn (ankle) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness).

Linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) was added to the injury report as a limited participant. Tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) took the day off.