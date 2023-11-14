Girls volleyball / Top 20

Team Comment

1. Benet (39-3) McAuley foils state title hopes again

2. Willowbrook (40-2) Banner season finishes with 3rd in 4A

3. Barrington (35-7) 3rd straight Final Four appearance

4. St. Francis (34-8) Back-to-back Class 3A championships

5. Stevenson (31-8) Went 3 sets with Barrington in super

6. Glenbard West (35-4) 3 of 'Toppers' 4 losses to Benet

7. IC Catholic Prep (36-4) Falduto era ends with 2nd in Class 2A again

8. Metea Valley (28-9) Took Glenbard West to 3 in sectional

9. Libertyville (30-10) 6th 30-win season for Loika

10. Warren (26-11) 2nd regional crown in 3 seasons

11. Huntley (31-7) Fell to Warren in sectional semis

12. Hersey (29-9) 52-22 for Gerber in 2 years at Hersey

13. Timothy Christian (28-7) Vander Wal returns for Trojans

14. WW South (23-14) DuKane Conference co-champs

15. Hinsdale C. (24-12) Lost to Oak Park in sectional

16. York (25-12) Fell to Hinsdale C. in regional final

17. Geneva (24-13) Nice season for Vikings

18. St. Charles N. (23-14) Shared DuKane title with WWS

19. Lake Park (21-16) Kuman returns for Lancers

20. Naperville North (21-16) DVC runner-up