 

Girls volleyball / Top 20

  • Benet's Lynney Tarnow hits against Mother McAuley in the Class 4A girls volleyball state championship match at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday. The Redwings came up short to finish their 39-3 season as state runner-up with the top spot in the final Daily Herald Top 20.

Updated 11/14/2023 2:52 PM

Girls volleyball

Team Comment

 

1. Benet (39-3) McAuley foils state title hopes again

2. Willowbrook (40-2) Banner season finishes with 3rd in 4A

3. Barrington (35-7) 3rd straight Final Four appearance

4. St. Francis (34-8) Back-to-back Class 3A championships

5. Stevenson (31-8) Went 3 sets with Barrington in super

6. Glenbard West (35-4) 3 of 'Toppers' 4 losses to Benet

7. IC Catholic Prep (36-4) Falduto era ends with 2nd in Class 2A again

8. Metea Valley (28-9) Took Glenbard West to 3 in sectional

9. Libertyville (30-10) 6th 30-win season for Loika

10. Warren (26-11) 2nd regional crown in 3 seasons

11. Huntley (31-7) Fell to Warren in sectional semis

12. Hersey (29-9) 52-22 for Gerber in 2 years at Hersey

13. Timothy Christian (28-7) Vander Wal returns for Trojans

14. WW South (23-14) DuKane Conference co-champs

15. Hinsdale C. (24-12) Lost to Oak Park in sectional

16. York (25-12) Fell to Hinsdale C. in regional final

17. Geneva (24-13) Nice season for Vikings

18. St. Charles N. (23-14) Shared DuKane title with WWS

19. Lake Park (21-16) Kuman returns for Lancers

20. Naperville North (21-16) DVC runner-up

