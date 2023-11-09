Bedard's 2 goals, 2 assists lead Blackhawks past Lightning

Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Thursday's game. Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. -- Top draft pick Connor Bedard had his first multi-point game with two goals and two assists as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Lightning 5-3 Thursday night to snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Lightning.

The 18-year-old Bedard powered Chicago to its first win over the Lightning since a 4-3 shootout victory on March 5, 2021.

Rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski and ex-Lightning forwards Tyler Johnson and Corey Perry also scored for Chicago. Nick Foligno had three assists and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

Anthony Cirelli, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning, who lost in regulation for the first time in seven home games this season (4-1-2). Jonas Johansson made 24 saves.

The Lightning controlled play for most of the first period, yet the Blackhawks led 4-2 lead at the break.

Cirelli's one-timer from the slot on the power play at 3:20 put Tampa Bay ahead 1-0. Bedard tied it at 4:42, converting a pass from Philip Kurashev.

Kucherov, who entered the game with an NHL-leading 22 points, put the Lightning back in front at 12:31.

The Blackhawks closed the period with three goals in 3:07. Korchinski tied it at 16:43 with his first NHL goal, Bedard set up Johnson's score at 17:38 and got credit for his second goal of the night and seventh of the season at 19:52 when a rebound of his shot hit Cirelli and slid past Johansson.

Perry tipped in Bedard's shot on a power play 2:12 into the second period for a 5-2 lead. Stamkos scored with 2:10 remaining in regulation.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Visit Florida Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Lightning: Host Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.