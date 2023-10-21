Blackhawks say tearful goodbye to late owner Wirtz

Before the Blackhawks ushered in a new era Saturday, they first had to say one final goodbye to owner Rocky Wirtz.

And make no mistake -- it was a tearful one.

After the players and coaches were introduced ahead of the home opener against Vegas, a video tribute to Wirtz shook many in the United Center to the core.

Tears flowed freely from every member of the Wirtz family in the 100 level of the UC, where Rocky -- who passed away on July 25 -- sat for many games over the past 15 years. Rocky's seat was graced with a beautiful array of yellow roses.

Son Danny, who was named chief executive officer in December, closed the video by saying: "I think of you all the time. I think of you when I look at those banners hanging from the rafters. I think of you mostly, though, when I see our great Blackhawks fans.

"You had faith in the fans. You knew that if we gave them a quality product they would be right there with us -- here at the United Center and in their living rooms. ...

"You figured it out and now it's our turn to figure it out and add a fourth generation of our family to the Stanley Cup. ... Tonight is a special night. Rocky loved nothing more than when this building was full and rocking. Let's make some noise tonight and celebrate his legacy."

So how much can a poignant moment like that affect a team? It's a good question, but the Hawks responded by taking a 1-0 lead after just 90 seconds on a power-play goal by Connor Bedard. They'd go on to lose 5-3, but still put up a heck of a fight against the powerful Golden Knights. Vegas -- which broke open a 2-2 tie with 3 third-period goals -- became the first defending champs to start a season with six straight victories.

While the icons from the Hawks' title runs of 2010, '13 and '15 are no longer around, that doesn't mean the current players don't feel the reverberations of how Rocky helped reshape the franchise.

"He always had a big crowd around him so we didn't get to talk to him for too long," said defenseman Connor Murphy, the team's longest tenured player. "But we knew coming here about the extra things that the Blackhawks did for players because of Rocky. That hits home.

"You're thankful for the situation that we have with our families here and our teammates. Our life outside the rink and at the rink is easier because of someone like him."

Murphy said certain pregame ceremonies get the juices flowing more than others -- and he expected Saturday's to give many teammates a boost.

"With a legend like (Marian) Hossa, you're watching the highlights and you're getting jacked up seeing the type of player he was and the guys around him," Murphy said. "So it does give you some excitement honestly. Then something that's an emotional tie like Rocky and what he's meant to the organization and to us, it does bring a little bit of extra pride."

Murphy proved that with one of his stronger games of the season. The veteran D-man blocked 4 shots, expertly shut down Paul Cotter on a rush to the net and assisted on Reese Johnson's second-period goal that tied the game at 2-2. Johnson tipped in Murphy's shot from the point just 80 seconds after Jonathan Marchessault had given Vegas the lead.

Vegas took a 3-2 lead on Nicolas Roy's goal just 13 seconds into the third period and went up 4-2 when Mark Stone scored at 13:47. Cotter made it 5-2 with a power-play goal, and Corey Perry brought the Hawks to within 5-3 by scoring with 15 seconds remaining.