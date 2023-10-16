Girls volleyball/ Top 20

1. Benet (31-2) Autumnfest champs ready for postseason

2. Glenbard West (29-3) Strong 3rd at Autumnfest

3. Willowbrook (32-1) Won Lincoln-Way Central tourney

4. Huntley (27-6) Fell to Glenbard W., OPRF at Autumnfest

5. Barrington (28-4) At Hersey Thursday for MSL title

6. Metea Valley (25-7) Mustangs claim DVC crown

7. IC Catholic Prep (25-3) Thirsting for rematch with Genoa

8. Stevenson (26-6) 17 kills for B. Smith vs Viator

9. St. Francis (26-8) Win streak snapped by IC Catholic

10. Libertyville (26-8) Hosts Stevenson on Wednesday

11. Warren (22-9) Third straight 20-win season

12. Hersey (22-6) 10-0 as MSL East champs

13. Timothy Christian (24-6) Won CCC tournament

14. WW South (20-13) Strong showing at Autumnfest

15. York (23-10) Hoping to regroup for postseason

16. Hinsdale Central (20-10) Could be tough out in postseason

17. Geneva (23-11) Went 3-2 at Autumnfest

18. St. Charles North (21-13) Alex Bardouniotis can serve aces

19. Lake Park (16-12) Fell to SCN in 3

20. Wheaton Academy (24-4) Second place in CCC tourney