Girls volleyball/ Top 20
Girls volleyball
Team Comment
1. Benet (31-2) Autumnfest champs ready for postseason
2. Glenbard West (29-3) Strong 3rd at Autumnfest
3. Willowbrook (32-1) Won Lincoln-Way Central tourney
4. Huntley (27-6) Fell to Glenbard W., OPRF at Autumnfest
5. Barrington (28-4) At Hersey Thursday for MSL title
6. Metea Valley (25-7) Mustangs claim DVC crown
7. IC Catholic Prep (25-3) Thirsting for rematch with Genoa
8. Stevenson (26-6) 17 kills for B. Smith vs Viator
9. St. Francis (26-8) Win streak snapped by IC Catholic
10. Libertyville (26-8) Hosts Stevenson on Wednesday
11. Warren (22-9) Third straight 20-win season
12. Hersey (22-6) 10-0 as MSL East champs
13. Timothy Christian (24-6) Won CCC tournament
14. WW South (20-13) Strong showing at Autumnfest
15. York (23-10) Hoping to regroup for postseason
16. Hinsdale Central (20-10) Could be tough out in postseason
17. Geneva (23-11) Went 3-2 at Autumnfest
18. St. Charles North (21-13) Alex Bardouniotis can serve aces
19. Lake Park (16-12) Fell to SCN in 3
20. Wheaton Academy (24-4) Second place in CCC tourney