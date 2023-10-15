Bears fall to Vikings 19-13 as Justin Fields leaves game with hand injury

Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks to the locker room after being sacked during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings. Associated Press

It was a rough afternoon for the Bears offense.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields left Sunday's game against Minnesota in the second half with a right hand injury and the offense scored just one touchdown as the Bears fell to the Minnesota Vikings 19-13 Sunday at Soldier Field.

Fields got hurt when he was sacked by Danielle Hunter with about 10 minutes left in the third quarter. Chicago punted on the next play, and Tyson Bagent entered the game when the Bears got the ball back.

Fields was sacked four times before he left.

The Bears also lost right guard Nate Davis to an ankle injury in the first half.

It was Bagent's NFL debut. He signed with the team after he went undrafted following a record-setting career at Division II Shepherd University.

The 23-year-old Bagent was sacked and fumbled on his third play from scrimmage. Minnesota linebacker Jordan Hicks returned the fumble 42 yards for a touchdown.

Bagent ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but he threw an interception with the Bears driving for a potential-game winning touchdown.