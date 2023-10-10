Girls volleyball / Top 20

Geneva celebrates a point over Romeoville during the St. Charles East girls volleyball tournament Saturday October 7, 2023 hosted at Great Lakes Volleyball Club in Aurora. (Foto: Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Benet, Glenbard West and Willowbrook are the top three teams in this week's Daily Herald girls volleyball Top 20.

Records through Sunday, Oct. 8

1) Benet (25-2) ... Scholastic Cup champs

2) Glenbard West (23-2) ... Beat OPRF in 3

3) Willowbrook (26-1) ,,, Won Elk Grove tournament

4) Huntley (22-4) ,,, Red Raiders have won 7 straight

5) Barrington (24-3) .. 6-0 in MSL West

6) Metea Valley (22-7) ...Has one-game lead in DVC

7) St. Francis (20-7) ... Hosts IC Catholic Prep on Thursday

8) IC Catholic Prep (23-3) ... Has won 8 straight since McAuley loss

9) Stevenson (24-6) ,,, Jegers, Smith all-tourney at Glenbrook N.

10) Libertyville (22-6) ... 5-0 in North Suburban

11) Geneva (19-8) ... Went 3-2 at Scholastic Cup

12) Warren (19-8) .. Hosts Lake Forest on Wednesday

13) Hersey (16-5) ... Dela Riva tough hitter, server

14) Timothy Christian (21-5) ... Metro Suburban champs

15) York (19-8) ... Went 4-1 at Glenbrook North

16) Hinsdale Central (15-9) .... Senior Emma Quast a top hitter

17) St. Charles North (20-12) ... Strong 5th at Scholastic Cup

18) Downers Grove North (16-11) ... Abby Gross tough on defense

19) Lake Park (16-11) ... On a nice roll lately

20) WW South (15-11) ... Has lost 5 of last 6