Girls volleyball / Top 20
Benet, Glenbard West and Willowbrook are the top three teams in this week's Daily Herald girls volleyball Top 20.
Records through Sunday, Oct. 8
1) Benet (25-2) ... Scholastic Cup champs
2) Glenbard West (23-2) ... Beat OPRF in 3
3) Willowbrook (26-1) ,,, Won Elk Grove tournament
4) Huntley (22-4) ,,, Red Raiders have won 7 straight
5) Barrington (24-3) .. 6-0 in MSL West
6) Metea Valley (22-7) ...Has one-game lead in DVC
7) St. Francis (20-7) ... Hosts IC Catholic Prep on Thursday
8) IC Catholic Prep (23-3) ... Has won 8 straight since McAuley loss
9) Stevenson (24-6) ,,, Jegers, Smith all-tourney at Glenbrook N.
10) Libertyville (22-6) ... 5-0 in North Suburban
11) Geneva (19-8) ... Went 3-2 at Scholastic Cup
12) Warren (19-8) .. Hosts Lake Forest on Wednesday
13) Hersey (16-5) ... Dela Riva tough hitter, server
14) Timothy Christian (21-5) ... Metro Suburban champs
15) York (19-8) ... Went 4-1 at Glenbrook North
16) Hinsdale Central (15-9) .... Senior Emma Quast a top hitter
17) St. Charles North (20-12) ... Strong 5th at Scholastic Cup
18) Downers Grove North (16-11) ... Abby Gross tough on defense
19) Lake Park (16-11) ... On a nice roll lately
20) WW South (15-11) ... Has lost 5 of last 6