After months of waiting, Connor Bedard's NHL journey begins tonight

Connor Bedard will be the big story all season -- and not just in Chicago but nationally. He seems ready to handle the attention, but there are going to be bumps, bruises, rough nights, bad losses, and missed assignments and opportunities. Associated Press

Practice was over.

As the minutes ticked by, many Blackhawks -- as they're wont to do -- stuck around to work on one-timers, passing and stick-handling.

One by one they trickled into the dressing room, almost everyone gone after about a half hour.

But one player remained: Connor Bedard. The 18-year-old kept just kept working, eventually setting up and shooting around a small crate 25 feet from the net.

Talk about love of the game. You almost have to peel the kid off the ice.

This level of dedication obviously bodes well for the Hawks, who open the campaign at Pittsburgh on Tuesday and Boston on Wednesday. Three more road games follow before the home opener on October 21 vs. the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Bedard will be the big story all season -- and not just in Chicago but nationally. He seems ready to handle the attention, but there are going to be bumps, bruises, rough nights, bad losses, and missed assignments and opportunities.

All the stuff every pro goes through.

Fortunately for Bedard, he's surrounded by heady veterans ready to lend a guiding hand.

"He's going to be playing against top pair (defensemen) and top lines when it comes to centermen," defenseman Seth Jones said . "Good centermen on faceoffs and defensively.

"I just told him to hang in there. He's obviously a special player. He's gonna figure it out quickly."

A 30-goal, 35-assist season seems doable. Bedard's talented enough, though, that 40 goals is possible.

As we've watched Bedard during training camp, four things have stood out:

The shot

It all starts here. Bedard poured in 122 goals the last two seasons in juniors and also rewrote the World Juniors record book while leading Canada to a title in January.

He's fastidiously worked at his craft for years, with a neighbor even taking time to build a backyard shooting range at his parents' house outside of Vancouver. Now Bedard fires away like an expert marksman, putting pucks exactly where he wants with ease.

"He knows how to change his angle and he slides it to the inside," said coach Luke Richardson. "Not everybody has that ability, but he does, and he gets his shot off with a great screen in front. …

"When he changes his angles, he gets very shifty."

Setting up the shot

Hawks defenseman Connor Murphy made an astute observation early in camp about how Bedard motors through traffic without losing control of the puck. It's a skill few have, even those with years of NHL experience.

So how does Bedard do it?

"He seems to have a really good knack of hiding the puck in areas away from defenders," Murphy said. "He can hold it wide against his body and he's good at stopping on his edges and opening his hips up to really create space away from defenders' sticks. … That's going to create those opportunities for him to get that shot off, which is obviously his biggest strength."

Hockey savant:

Plenty of pros can rip the puck.

Few, however, combine Bedard's ice awareness and passing ability.

He's shown this numerous times during training camp and preseason games. As defenders close, Bedard finds an open linemate and sets up a Grade A scoring chance.

It's the same thing we saw from Patrick Kane during his career.

Richardson also loves how Bedard can see into the future as he closes in to make a steal.

"I remember coaching Mark Stone in Binghamton in the AHL and he wasn't the greatest skater, but he was always known to be a great puck-stealer," Richardson said. "It's not the pucks that he steals, it's what he does with it right after. He knows the play before he even makes the steal. ...There's almost two plays in one.

"Connor's a little bit like that."

Accepting passes:

During one of the Hawks' first scrimmages at Fifth Third Arena, a defenseman made a blazing 80-90 foot pass to Bedard.

The puck stuck to Bedard's stick and the rookie moved seamlessly into the offensive zone.

Seems so simple. Yet, we know it's not after watching too many Hawks of late fumble that type of pass long enough that a defender closes in and thwarts the opportunity.

"(He's) like Kaner," Murphy said. "If you watch Kaner take wobbly passes they seem to just glue to his stick. That's just a skill that guys have to be able to handle it and be able to settle it."

Some might think this would be second nature to most NHLers. Yet it's not.

"It's just talent," Murphy continued. "It's like saying, 'Is it weird that Patrick Kane can do moves that other guys can't?'

"Those are subtleties in the game that some guys have. It looks simple, but those are things if you can master, you're going to be an all-star player."

Which is the path Bedard is on -- and the journey begins tonight.