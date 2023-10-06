Bears trade wide receiver Chase Claypool to Dolphins

The Bears traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins on Friday. Associated Press/Jan. 1, 2023

After a tumultuous week, the Bears have moved on from Chase Claypool.

The Bears sent the wide receiver and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Miami's 2025 sixth-round pick.

The Bears traded a 2024 second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool.

He appeared in 10 games, recording 18 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown.

He didn't attend Sunday's game against Denver or Thursday's game in Washington after making comments critical of the team.

The deal is pending a physical.