Bears trade wide receiver Chase Claypool to Dolphins
Updated 10/6/2023 10:23 AM
After a tumultuous week, the Bears have moved on from Chase Claypool.
The Bears sent the wide receiver and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Miami's 2025 sixth-round pick.
The Bears traded a 2024 second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool.
He appeared in 10 games, recording 18 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown.
He didn't attend Sunday's game against Denver or Thursday's game in Washington after making comments critical of the team.
The deal is pending a physical.
