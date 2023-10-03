Perry scores twice in Hawks' preseason victory

Corey Perry had a pair of goals, Connor Murphy and Connor Bedard also scored and Petr Mrazek made 17 saves as the Blackhawks defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 in a preseason game at the United Center on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Perry, who scored 12 times in 81 games for the Lightning last season, tucked home the game-winning goal midway through the third period on the power play. Perry also whacked home a floating puck at 2:09 of the first period to open the scoring.

Murphy gave the Hawks a 2-1 lead at 15:30 of the second period after taking a pass from Connor Bedard and wristing a shot top shelf.

Bedard (2 assists) scored into an empty net with just over a minute remaining.

Forwards Andreas Athanasiou (illness) and Ryan Donato (groin) did not play.

Injury update:

Forward Samuel Savoie, who had surgery on his right femur after an ugly injury during a preseason game at Minnesota on Saturday, will do his rehab in Chicago.

"The trainers told me this morning that he hasn't stopped smiling all the way through it," said coach Luke Richardson. "He's a unique personality we love and all the players love him, so it'll be nice to have him back around."

The Hawks drafted Savoie in the third round in 2022. He scored 26 goals in 60 games in the QMJHL (juniors) last season.

Richardson also said Philipp Kurashev (wrist) will be out at least another week, meaning the forward would not be ready for the regular-season opener at Pittsburgh next Tuesday.