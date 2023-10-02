Girls volleyball / Top 20

Girls volleyball

Team Comment

Records through Sunday, Oct. 1

1. Benet (19-1) Will be tested by Marist, OPRF this week

2. Glenbard West (22-2) Takes on OPRF Tuesday for WSC title

3. Willowbrook (19-1) OPRF hands Warriors 1st loss

4. Huntley (15-4) Tough week (3-4) for Red Raiders

5. Barrington (21-3) Fillies go 4-1 at ASICS Challenge

6. St. Francis (19-6) At Mother McAuley on Thursday

7. Metea Valley (19-6) At Naperville C. for DVC lead Tuesday

8. IC Catholic Prep (16-3) Fell to McAuley

9. Stevenson (19-4) B. Smith 13 kills vs. Lake Forest

10. Libertyville (20-6) 14th 20-win season for Loika

11. Geneva (14-6) Junior Sam Vanda powerful hitter

12. Warren (16-6) Has won 6 of last 8 matches

13. Hersey (14-4) Setter Chavez commits to Wash. U.

14. Timothy Christian (19-5) Vander Wal hits with the best of them

15. York (15-5) Lilly Roach a top blocker

16. Hinsdale Central (11-7) Fell to Glenbard West

17. WW South (15-8) Topped JCA in 3

18. St. Charles North (15-10) Sophs Wright, Burgdorf stepping up

19. Wheaton Academy (21-2) Hosts Timothy Tuesday for MSC title

20. Downers Grove North (15-10) Trojans go 3-2 at ASICS