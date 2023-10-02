Girls volleyball / Top 20
Girls volleyball
Team Comment
Records through Sunday, Oct. 1
1. Benet (19-1) Will be tested by Marist, OPRF this week
2. Glenbard West (22-2) Takes on OPRF Tuesday for WSC title
3. Willowbrook (19-1) OPRF hands Warriors 1st loss
4. Huntley (15-4) Tough week (3-4) for Red Raiders
5. Barrington (21-3) Fillies go 4-1 at ASICS Challenge
6. St. Francis (19-6) At Mother McAuley on Thursday
7. Metea Valley (19-6) At Naperville C. for DVC lead Tuesday
8. IC Catholic Prep (16-3) Fell to McAuley
9. Stevenson (19-4) B. Smith 13 kills vs. Lake Forest
10. Libertyville (20-6) 14th 20-win season for Loika
11. Geneva (14-6) Junior Sam Vanda powerful hitter
12. Warren (16-6) Has won 6 of last 8 matches
13. Hersey (14-4) Setter Chavez commits to Wash. U.
14. Timothy Christian (19-5) Vander Wal hits with the best of them
15. York (15-5) Lilly Roach a top blocker
16. Hinsdale Central (11-7) Fell to Glenbard West
17. WW South (15-8) Topped JCA in 3
18. St. Charles North (15-10) Sophs Wright, Burgdorf stepping up
19. Wheaton Academy (21-2) Hosts Timothy Tuesday for MSC title
20. Downers Grove North (15-10) Trojans go 3-2 at ASICS