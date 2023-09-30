Bears injury report: Eddie Jackson, Jaylon Johnson, Josh Blackwell ruled out for Sunday

Bears defensive backs Kendall Williamson, left, Eddie Jackson, center, and Jaylon Johnson during training camp in July. Jackson and Johnson have been ruled out of Sunday's game with injuries. Associated Press

The Bears will be down several starters in the secondary when they face the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Safety Eddie Jackson (foot), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) and cornerback Josh Blackwell (hamstring) sat out practice Friday at Halas Hall and have been ruled out for Sunday's game. None of those three practiced this week. The Bears later placed Blackwell on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least four games.

The Bears already have been without nickel corner Kyler Gordon, who broke his hand and is on injured reserve. Gordon must miss at least two more games before he can return.

Without those three, the Bears will be down to two of their five regular starters in the secondary. Safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson could find themselves playing with a mishmash of fellow defensive backs.

The Bears could be looking at a secondary that includes backups Elijah Hicks at safety, Jaylon Jones or Terell Smith at outside corner and Greg Stroman Jr. at the nickel corner.

"Those guys are excited, they're ready," head coach Matt Eberflus. "And we played a lot of young guys last year, so I think those guys have talent. I think they're good players."

Jackson has been out since injuring his foot Sept. 17 against Tampa Bay. He did not go on injured reserve, which was a good sign, but he has not practiced since the injury.

Blackwell has been dealing with a hamstring injury for several weeks, although he did play last week against Kansas City. Johnson injured his hamstring in Kansas City.

