White Sox blanked again, Diamondbacks move closer to wild card berth

White Sox starting pitcher Luis Patino, left, walks to the dugout after turning the ball over to manager Pedro Grifol during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Chicago. Associated Press

White Sox second baseman Zach Remillard, left, throws out Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno at first base after forcing out Alek Thomas at second to turn the double play during the seventh on Wednesday. Associated Press

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt celebrates with teammates in the dugout after being pulled by manager Torey Lovullo during the sixth inning on Wednesday against the White Sox. Associated Press

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll celebrates with teammates after scoring on a one-run single by Tommy Pham during the third inning against the White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday. Associated Press

Rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched shutout ball for the second time in three starts, and the Arizona Diamondbacks moved closer to an NL wild card berth by beating the White Sox 3-0 Wednesday for their eighth win in 10 games.

Corbin Carroll hit a two-run double in a 3-run third, giving the rookie 76 RBIs, and Tommy Pham had an RBI single for the Diamondbacks, who were outhit 8-4.

Arizona (84-74) entered in the second of three NL wild card slots, one game ahead of the Cubs and 1.5 games ahead of Miami. The Diamondbacks were 50-34 on July 1 before a 7-25 slide.

Pfaadt (3-9) scattered five hits, struck out eight and walked none in 5⅔ innings, and Jose Frias Andrew Saalfrank, Ryan Thompson and Paul Sewald completed the Diamondbacks' 11th shutout this season. Sewald worked around Lenyn Sosa's double in the ninth for his 34th save in 39 chances.

Pfaadt, a 24-year-old right-hander, rebounded after yielding 5 earned runs in 4⅓ innings in a 7-1 loss at the New York Yankees. It was his third scoreless outing of five or more innings; he pitched 5⅓ scoreless innings against the Cubs on Sept. 15.

Trayce Thompson and Sosa each had two hits. White Sox (60-98) are trying to avoid what would be their first 100-loss season since 2018 and second since 1970. The White Sox was blanked for the 13th time.

In his first start with the White Sox, Luis Patiño (0-1) allowed 3 runs. 3 hits and 2 walks in 2 innings. The 23-year-old right-hander, acquired from Tampa Bay on Aug. 1, retired his first seven hitters, then allowed the next five to reach base.

After Jace Peterson looped the game's first hit and Geraldo Perdomo walked, Carroll lined a double to right-center.

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada was held out on a maintenance day. Lenyn Sosa played third.