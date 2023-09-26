The numbers are all bad for the Bears. But odds of No. 1 overall pick look promising

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is sacked for a 4-yard loss by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna Sunday during the second half in Kansas City, Missouri. Associated Press

Everything that could go wrong did go wrong Sunday for the Bears against the Kansas City Chiefs.

We're three weeks in and it feels as if coach Matt Eberflus' team is on life support.

The Bears currently rank dead last in the NFL in net points with a minus-59 point differential through three games. The only reason the Bears defense isn't dead last in points against is because the Broncos gave up 70 against Miami on Sunday. The Bears have allowed 106 points, while Denver has allowed 122.

With 13 consecutive losses dating back to last year, the Bears are now tied for the 25th-longest losing streak since the AFL-NFL merger. It's now five games longer than any Bears losing streak in team history.

The numbers are all bad. The raw numbers don't look good for the Bears. The advanced metrics don't either.

The QB

The Bears offense looks broken for a variety of reasons. The offensive line is battered and was missing three starters Sunday. The receivers haven't played great. The running game isn't providing any help.

But some of the blame has to fall on quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields ranks dead last among 34 qualified NFL quarterbacks in ESPN's Adjusted Total Quarterback Rating. Fields has a QBR of 21.5. He's currently adding minus-14 points per game (also dead last), when compared with the average replacement level QB, according to ESPN's metrics.

As far as the look of the offense, the Bears still aren't really doing what they did well last year.

Per Pro Football Reference, Fields has run 7 run-pass options so far this season. Off those RPOs, the QB has kept the football twice. Teams are willing to let running backs beat them if it means keeping the ball out of Fields' hands. A year ago, the Bears used 6 RPOs per game with Fields at QB.

Additionally, Fields has 6 pass attempts out of play action all season. A year ago, he was averaging 5.5 pass attempts out of play action per game.

Fields is now 5-23 as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

What about the O-line?

It's not all on Fields' shoulders. The offensive line injuries matter, big time. The Bears played Sunday with backups Lucas Patrick, Ja'Tyre Carter and Larry Borom in the starting lineup. The offensive line has yet to feature all five of the expected starters.

Not surprisingly, Fields is being pressured at an above-average rate.

Opponents are pressuring Fields on 20.4% of dropbacks, per Pro Football Reference. That's tied for the 11th-highest rate among QBs. Fields has faced the 12th-highest number of total blitzes. The only reason he doesn't lead the league in sacks is because Washington's Sam Howell took nine of them against Buffalo on Sunday.

No flow

This one comes from Kevin Fishbain over at The Athletic. The Bears ran only 51 offensive plays on Sunday. It was the seventh time in 20 games since Eberflus took over that the Bears ran 51 or fewer plays. Since the start of last season, teams that ran 51 or fewer plays in a game are 11-42.

In 65 games under former coach Matt Nagy, that happened only five times.

The Bears had 11 first downs in Sunday's game (the Chiefs had 31). They're averaging 15.7 first downs per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

Like receiver Darnell Mooney said after the game Sunday, an offense can't find a flow or a rhythm if there's no execution -- and the Bears aren't executing.

No pressure

Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes went 18-for-24 from inside the tackle box without pressure. He threw for 212 yards and 3 touchdowns on such plays.

Only two Bears finished better than league average in Next Gen Stats' average separation from the QB.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was on average 3.99 yards away from Mahomes when he threw the football. Defensive tackle Andrew Billings was 4.33 yards away. All other Bears pass rushers were worse than league average Sunday.

The Bears had 5 QB hits but did not record a sack.

Over the 20 games since Eberflus became the head coach, the Bears have 21 sacks. They have one sack in three games this season. They are currently averaging a sack on 1.01% of opponents' pass attempts. It's an extremely small sample size, but that rate is even worse than their 4.16% sack rate last year. That number will almost certainly positively regress toward the mean.

No NFL team has finished with a sack rate below 3% since 2018.

The Bears have allowed opponents to convert on 60% of third-down attempts. Not surprisingly -- this is a theme here -- that ranks dead last. Sunday marked the fourth time under Eberflus that the Bears allowed 450 yards of offense or more.

Take-aways

The Bears recorded their first two take-aways of the season after Kansas City swapped Mahomes for backup Blaine Gabbert. Linebacker Jack Sanborn and safety Quindell Johnson each picked off Gabbert.

The following might be the most telling number of the day. Can you guess who the Bears' fastest ball carrier was on Sunday? Justin Fields? Nope. DJ Moore? Nope. Mooney? Nope. Roschon Johnson? Nope. Velus Jones Jr.? Nope. It helps if you have the football in your hands, something Mooney and Jones never had Sunday.

The answer is Sanborn.

Sanborn reached 19.68 miles per hour on his interception return.

Too early to talk NFL Draft?

Yes. But also no.

ESPN analytics writer Seth Walder noted that between their own draft pick and the Panthers' top pick, the Bears currently have a 38% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

So how's that for a positive note to end on?