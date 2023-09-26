Robert's impressive season ends, Sox get blown out by Arizona

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Even though Sunday is the final official day, the White Sox's season has long been over.

On Tuesday, Luis Robert Jr.'s year also came to an early end.

Far and away the best player on a terrible Sox team, Robert is done after he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a mild MCL sprain in his left knee.

Tyler Naquin had his contract selected from Class AAA Charlotte and the veteran outfielder takes Robert's roster spot.

Robert left Sunday's game at Boston early after injuring the knee stealing second base.

"It was when I slid," Robert said through a translator. "As soon as I did it, I felt something in my knee and right away I knew something was wrong."

With rest and rehabilitation, Robert is expected to be 100% in 2-4 weeks.

"He's not a guy that likes to go on the IL," general manager Chris Getz said. "It's a minor injury and we've got a short window left of this season here, it doesn't make any sense to push him. But it's also an opportunity at this point to celebrate a tremendous season by one of the best players in baseball."

Robert ends the year hitting .264/.315/.542 with 36 doubles, 38 home runs, 80 RBI, 90 runs scored, 20 stolen bases and an .857 OPS in 145 games.

He is the only player in MLB this season to record 35-plus doubles, 35-plus homers, 80-plus RBI, 90-plus runs scored and 20-plus stolen bases. Robert is the only player in White Sox history to have 35 or more doubles and 35 or more homers with 20 or more steals in a season.

"I'm proud of playing as many games as I did," Robert said. "I know I'm able to do good things on the field, that's why to me it's the biggest accomplishment this year. It's definitely difficult because you try to do your best to help the team, but sometimes that isn't enough."

D-backs 15, White Sox 4

The Sox had a chance to play spoiler Tuesday night, and even help the rival Cubs in the National League wild-card race.

"My concern is we go out and play a clean game," manager Pedro Grifol said. "Whether it helps or doesn't help (the Cubs) doesn't matter one bit."

After jumping out to a 4-1 lead, the White Sox were blown out by the Diamondbacks 15-4 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

First baseman Christian Walker sparked Arizona with 2 home runs, a triple and 6 RBI.

Eloy Jimenez drove in all of the Sox's runs and put them in front early with a 3-run homer in the first inning.