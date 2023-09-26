Robert Jr.'s season over as White Sox center fielder goes on IL with mild MCL sprain
Updated 9/26/2023 3:19 PM
Luis Robert Jr.'s fantastic 2023 season is over.
The center fielder will miss the final six games after the Chicago White Sox placed him on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a mild MCL sprain in his left knee.
According to the Sox, Robert is expected to recover with rest and rehabilitation in two to four weeks.
Robert exited the second inning of Sunday's game against the Red Sox with left knee soreness after an awkward slide into second aftr stealing the base.
