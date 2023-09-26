 

Girls volleyball / Top 20

  • Benet's Gabby Stasys, pictured hitting against St. Charles North's Alex Bardouniotis last week, has helped Benet to a 13-match winning streak and the top spot in this week's Top 20.

    Benet's Gabby Stasys, pictured hitting against St. Charles North's Alex Bardouniotis last week, has helped Benet to a 13-match winning streak and the top spot in this week's Top 20. Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network

 
Updated 9/26/2023 5:04 PM

Girls volleyball

Team Comment

 

Records through Monday, Sept. 25

1. Benet (17-1) Win streak stands at 13 in a row

2. Huntley (12-0) Statement win over Barrington

3. Willowbrook (18-0) Calli Kenny one of state's best hitters

4. Barrington (15-2) Fillies are 4-0 in MSL West

5. Glenbard West (20-2) Fell to Benet in 2

6. Metea Valley (18-5) DVC lead on line at Naperville N. Thursday

7. IC Catholic (15-2) Junior Emily Carling stepping up

8. Warren (15-6) R. Ziegler helps power attack

9. Stevenson (18-4) Two-set win over Mundelein

10. St. Francis (14-4) At St. Charles North on Thursday

11. Libertyville (18-6) Cats are 3-0 in NSC

12. Geneva (13-6) Keeping pace in DuKane

13. Hersey (12-4) Won own invite on Saturday

14. Hinsdale Central (11-6) Senior Grace Scott a top blocker

15. Timothy Christian (17-5) Soph Bella Potempa an ace server

16. York (13-5) Senior Piper Barber digs with the best

17. WW South (14-7) Has half-game lead in DuKane

18. Naperville North (11-6) Went 3-2 at Hersey invite

19. St. Charles North (14-9) Took 2nd at Hersey

20. Wheaton Academy (20-2) Warriors have won 12 straight

