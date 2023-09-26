Girls volleyball / Top 20
Girls volleyball
Team Comment
Records through Monday, Sept. 25
1. Benet (17-1) Win streak stands at 13 in a row
2. Huntley (12-0) Statement win over Barrington
3. Willowbrook (18-0) Calli Kenny one of state's best hitters
4. Barrington (15-2) Fillies are 4-0 in MSL West
5. Glenbard West (20-2) Fell to Benet in 2
6. Metea Valley (18-5) DVC lead on line at Naperville N. Thursday
7. IC Catholic (15-2) Junior Emily Carling stepping up
8. Warren (15-6) R. Ziegler helps power attack
9. Stevenson (18-4) Two-set win over Mundelein
10. St. Francis (14-4) At St. Charles North on Thursday
11. Libertyville (18-6) Cats are 3-0 in NSC
12. Geneva (13-6) Keeping pace in DuKane
13. Hersey (12-4) Won own invite on Saturday
14. Hinsdale Central (11-6) Senior Grace Scott a top blocker
15. Timothy Christian (17-5) Soph Bella Potempa an ace server
16. York (13-5) Senior Piper Barber digs with the best
17. WW South (14-7) Has half-game lead in DuKane
18. Naperville North (11-6) Went 3-2 at Hersey invite
19. St. Charles North (14-9) Took 2nd at Hersey
20. Wheaton Academy (20-2) Warriors have won 12 straight