Getz takes first of multiple deep dives in attempt to salvage sinking White Sox

Chris Getz is going to need some time to fix what's ailing the White Sox.

A lot of time.

He's been on the job as the Sox's new general manager for nearly a month, and Getz came up for some air before Tuesday night's game against the Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Since taking over the top front office job after Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams were let go, Getz has been busy evaluating everything and anything White Sox.

Eventually, he'll make multiple roster decisions. Getz has already announced manager Pedro Grifol is returning in 2024, and all or most of the coaching staff should be back as well.

"September was about, for me really, doing a deeper dive into certain areas of the organization, including the major league day-to-day operations," Getz said. "I spent time with the players, our staff, and so I haven't come to a conclusion about that (roster) yet. We've got some time."

The offseason starts on Monday, so Getz does have time to figure out what to about a starting rotation that features Dylan Cease and not much else.

He has time to think about what the bullpen should look like.

There's also time to consider Tim Anderson's future and who is going to be playing second base, right field and catcher next year.

For as disappointing as the Sox were last season, and for as bad as they've been this year, it's safe to say massive changes are in order.

"I think there are a lot of players on this team and a lot of pieces that can help a team win a division and have some success at the major-league level," Getz said. "However, what's best for us in the short term and long term, that's going to take kind of a deeper dive. For me, it's coming in here and figuring out foundationally where we are with different departments so we can avoid these extreme swings.

"That's been the focus and will remain the focus. As we move through October and November, we'll start focusing more on what we need to do to put the best team forward for next year and years further."

Of all the White Sox players wrapping up lousy seasons, Anderson's has been the lousiest.

The 30-year-old shortstop hasn't hit, he's played poor defense and he's been almost invisible in the clubhouse.

With a reasonable $14 million club option for 2024, Anderson should be back. But the Sox's decision isn't a slam dunk like it was at the beginning of the season.

"With T.A., a player that we've known for a stretch and we've seen the ups and downs and know what the potential is, that's a conversation that certainly isn't taken delicately and perhaps a conversation that is going to be more than just one sit down," Getz said. "T.A. deserves that. It's such a large decision for this organization that we're going to make sure it's an exhaustive one.

"You've seen flashes of his ability to drive a ball into the gap. You see his contact ability. Unfortunately, you just haven't seen the consistency you have in the past. But there's plenty of life left in his game that we feel like he can still be a productive major-league player. I know he's been frustrated. There's been some injuries along the way that have affected his lower half. But all in all, he's been frustrated with the production and we know he's capable of doing more. It's a matter of when and how it's going to come out."