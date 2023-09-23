It's been a chaotic week for the Bears. Can they rise to the challenge and beat the Chiefs?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka sacks Bears quarterback Justin Fields during the second half of the loss to the Bucs. With adversity at an all-time high at Halas Hall this week, it will be interesting to see if the Bears overcome it or are swallowed whole by the Chiefs on Sunday. Associated Press

Adversity hits all of us at one time or another.

It's how we respond that shows our character.

Many have faced it in school (that grade isn't fair!) or at work (why do I keep getting overlooked?). A calm, measured approach can lead to a resolution and a strengthening of bonds, but the opposite reaction can have dire consequences.

In the sports arena, athletes and coaches face adversity all the time. Just ask the Cubs, who lost 10 of 13 before beating Colorado on Friday and Saturday. Can they keep it up and clinch a playoff spot?

Michael Jordan overcame it many times, the best example came in 1995 after the Bulls were eliminated by Shaquille O'Neal and the Orlando Magic. MJ was back in the gym the next day, reinventing himself. Three seasons later, the Bulls had won three more NBA titles.

The Blackhawks faced it from 2005-07 when fans all but stopped attending games, and then again in 2021 when the Kyle Beach sexual assault case came to light. Rocky Wirtz helped solved the first problem by hiring the strong-willed John McDonough. The Beach case, however, was mishandled from the start and eventually cost Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman their jobs.

The White Sox have been a mess for a while and are starting over with a new general manager.

Now it's the Bears' turn. And while this franchise has bumbled its way through most of the last three decades, what happened Wednesday made veteran reporters shake their heads in collective disbelief.

Indeed, what began as a small brush fire mushroomed into a nuclear explosion by day's end with:

• Justin Fields blaming the coaches for his inconsistent play, then walking back his comments an hour later.

• Defensive coordinator Alan Williams abruptly resigning to take care of his health and family.

• Left tackle Braxton Jones going on injured reserve with a back injury.

"We have adversity right now," general manager Ryan Poles said Thursday in a rare midseason appearance. "The beautiful thing about our philosophy here ... is we're solution-oriented."

Coach Matt Eberflus echoed those thoughts, saying he and Poles "came together" right away. "What's going to be the vision for the week? How are we going to do this? It was lock step with ownership, with (the) president."

Lots of nice words and sentiments there.

But how will they come together against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday?

Teammates rave about Fields during the week, but his game-day demeanor must improve. Other than that, only tight end Cole Kmet seems to exude true leadership capabilities on offense. Defensively, the unit is a mess. Sure, Eddie Jackson is a strong voice, but he's out with a foot injury.

It feels like a 40-point rout is coming, but this is the NFL so who knows?

If I'm the Bears, I want the ball first. Keep Patrick Mahomes off the field as long as possible by starting RB Roschon Johnson over Khalil Herbert and tell the hard-running rookie to grind out every inch possible.

Then bring Herbert in. He thrived in that role last year behind David Montgomery because Herbert is a shiftier back who fares better against a worn-down defense.

Now unleash Fields.

On the other side of the ball, Eberflus needs to blitz. It's not in his DNA to play that way, but the front four isn't getting enough pressure.

The Chiefs have lurched out of the gates, scoring just 20 points against the Lions and 17 against the Jaguars. Mahomes is still Mahomes, though, and he'll carve up the Bears if he's given too much time.

Do all of that and maybe the Bears hang around with a chance to pull off a massive upset.

But I highly expect they'll come home 0-3.

And be facing even more adversity.