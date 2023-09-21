Blackhawks Associate General Manager Greenberg hired by Detroit Tigers

Jeff Greenberg, hired by the Blackhawks in April 2022 as associate general manager, was named the GM of the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Greenberg was instrumental in setting up the Hawks' analytics department. He was previously the assistant GM of the Cubs.

"We will miss Jeff's expertise and appreciate the contributions he made to the Blackhawks," Hawks GM Kyle Davidson said. "We all wish him and his family the best in this incredible opportunity with the Detroit Tigers."

Davidson said Hawks' hockey operations department is "full of talented leaders" and that he's confident the systems put in place by Greenberg will help develop the team.

Greenberg thanked Danny Wirtz, Davidson and the Hawks organization.

"I know the club is on the right path to success with the leadership they have in place and the vision they are building for the future," Greenberg said. "I look forward to this new challenge and the Blackhawks will always have a special place in my heart."