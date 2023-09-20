Girls volleyball: Huntley edges Barrington to stay unbeaten

It seemed fitting that Elizabeth Williams' resounding kill gave Huntley an exhilarating 25-19, 22-25, 25-20 win over powerhouse Barrington in a nonconference match in Huntley Wednesday night.

The senior outside hitter, who ended with 6 kills, had her serve working with 7 aces.

Williams served three aces to start the match to give the undefeated Raiders (11-0) a quick 3-0 lead.

"it felt great to get the kill to win the match against a great Barrington team," said Williams. "Coach (Karen) Naymola did a great job of calling the zones to serve to. It was great to serve the first three aces. It gave me a lot of confidence. It was a great win. Barrington is certainly the best team we have played this season."

Naymola praised Williams' effort.

"Lizzy is a very strong server," Naymola said. "She is a very aggressive server. She set the tone with the first three aces of the game. It was nice for her to get the kill to win the match. She had a great overall match."

With the first set tied at 9, the Red Raiders seized control with seven unanswered points.

Morgan Jones and Georgia Watson collected a pair of kills apiece as Huntley climbed to a 16-9 advantage.

The Fillies (14-2) whittled the lead to 19-15 on a kill by Jenna Meitzler but couldn't get any closer.

A kill by Watson gave Huntley the first set.

In the second set, Barrington broke an 8-8 deadlock with a 9-0 run.

Meitzler and Whitney Mall contributed 3 kills each as the Fillies jumped to a 17-8 lead.

Huntley didn't quit and actually took a 22-21 lead on a kill by Jones. Barrington bounced back and scored the final four points to tie the match on a kill by Meitzler.

Huntley, which never trailed and led by as many 8 points in the third set, won the game and match on a kill by Williams.

Other than Williams' major contribution, Watson had 11 kills and Jones 7.

Meitzler led the Fillies with 11 kills and Gwen Adler collected 7 kills with 14 assists.

"Jenna and Gwen were amazing," said Barrington coach Michelle Jakubowski. "Everybody else needs to step it up. It's September. We are 14-2 and we will be OK. We need to play our game. I am not worried."