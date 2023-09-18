 

Girls volleyball / Top 20

  • Warren's Sarah Cretors goes up for a block during last week's win over Stevenson. Both teams are in the top half of this week's Daily Herald Top 20.

      Warren's Sarah Cretors goes up for a block during last week's win over Stevenson. Both teams are in the top half of this week's Daily Herald Top 20. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 9/18/2023 2:23 PM

Girls volleyball

Team Comment

 

Records through Sunday, Sept. 17

1. Benet (15-1) Knocked off Marist to win Wheaton Classic

2. Glenbard West (19-1) Plays at Benet on Thursday

3. Barrington (13-1) 4 D-I players, 9 straight wins

4. Huntley (9-0) Hosts Barrington on Wednesday

5. Willowbrook (16-0) Tied atop WSC Gold with DGS

6. Metea Valley (15-5) Solid showing at Wheaton Classic

7. Warren (12-4) Tops Stevenson in 2 behind 8 kills from Ziegler

8. Stevenson (16-4) Has won 9 of last 10

9. IC Catholic (13-2) Took 3rd at Wheaton Classic

10. St. Francis (9-4) Schedule gets tougher this week

11. Libertyville (12-5) Two-set win over Lake Forest

12. Naperville North (6-3) Busy week ahead for Huskies

13. Timothy Christian (15-4) 2nd to Homewood-Flossmoor at Manteno

14. York (11-4) Sr. Jessie Trapp a top hitter

15. Hersey (5-4) 2-0 start in MSL East

16. Hinsdale Central (9-5) Solid 5th at Wheaton Classic

17. WW South (13-6) Took 7th at Wheaton Classic

18. Geneva (10-6) Held its own at Wheaton

19. St. Charles North (10-6) Trying to round back into form

20. Mundelein (9-3) Runs win streak to 8 straight

