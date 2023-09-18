Clevinger goes the distance, White Sox beat Nationals 6-1

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Washington. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Mike Clevinger pitched a 6-hitter for his third career complete game, and the White Sox beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 on Monday night.

Luis Robert Jr. hit a 3-run homer for the Sox, who improved to 5-12 in September. Tim Anderson had 4 of the team's 15 hits.

Clevinger was working on a shutout before Dominic Smith hit his 10th homer with two outs in the ninth inning. Smith walked slowly to first while watching the shot to right-center, and then flipped his bat.

Clevinger (8-8) apparently took exception and exchanged words with Smith, prompting benches to clear in an incident that didn't escalate beyond shouting. Clevinger then struck out Carter Kieboom for the final out.

Washington was eliminated from postseason contention with the loss. The Nationals, who have dropped six of seven and 16 of 21, have missed the playoffs in four consecutive seasons since winning the World Series in 2019.

Clevinger struck out seven and walked none. The 32-year-old right-hander retired 17 of 18 in one stretch.

Clevinger has a 2.71 ERA in 13 starts since June 1. He is 2-2 with a 1.64 ERA in six road starts in that span.

The White Sox stranded three runners at second in the first four innings against Joan Adon (2-3).

Anderson singled with two outs in the fifth and Andrew Benintendi walked before Robert drove an 0-1 curveball into the visitors' bullpen in left. It was Robert's 36th homer, second in the AL behind Shohei Ohtani.

The Sox added 3 more runs in the sixth. Yoán Moncada doubled and scored on Andrew Vaughn's single. Yasmani Grandal then hit another single, chasing Adon.

Jose A. Ferrer then came in and induced a double-play grounder, and Elvis Andrus followed with an RBI single.

Ferrer appeared to limit the damage when he caught Andrus breaking for second. Ferrer turned his back to the play as he began walking to the dugout, but Andrus got into a rundown and scampered back to an uncovered first. Andrus eventually scored on Benintendi's single.

Adon allowed 9 hits, struck out five and walked two.

Back at AAA Charlotte, White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (shoulder) struck out three in a scoreless inning Sunday during a rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Charlotte. Manager Pedro Grifol said Crochet will have a bullpen session Tuesday.