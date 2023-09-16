What the Bears need to get fixed to take down Tampa Bay on Sunday

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, left, stands on the sidelines next to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, right, during the first half of the preseason game against the Bills. Eberflus and Getsy say the Bears' offense did "a lot" of good things in Week 1. Sorry, we didn't see that. We did see A LOT that needs to be fixed, however. Associated Press

Earth to Halas Hall. Anybody there?

Yes, this is Halas Hall.

Hi. Just checking to make sure you haven't been overtaken by strange aliens purporting to be football players and coaches.

No, all is fine. Why do you ask?

Oh, mostly because we couldn't figure out how you could be so ill-prepared on so many different levels for the season opener. We let it go at first, but there was simply too much gibberish being spewed out there this week.

Can you elaborate?

Well, plenty came from Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on Monday. But then there was offensive coordinator Luke Getsy on Thursday. That was the last straw.

Huh. We're still confused. Please continue.

OK, but be prepared. It's going to get ugly.

Fire away.

As you wish ...

When Getsy was asked for his self assessment on the game plan and play calling from the 38-20 loss to the Packers, the first words out of his mouth were: "I think we did a lot of good things."

When? On the second play? Because other than that and the TD pass to Darnell Mooney, most humans have a much different definition of "a lot."

Getsy continued by saying: "Our execution was obviously a little bit more reflective of Game 1 than we would want it to be. Felt like we left a lot out there."

Ahhhh! Now, there's the proper use of "a lot." Well done!

Then came this: "Obviously, when you don't win, things will get criticized more. But we always look at it under the microscope and make sure that we're coaching every single person to the best of our abilities and getting the details right. Our details were not good enough and that is kind of the underlying fact that showed up."

Ehh, no. It was a GLARING fact that showed up.

• • •

Now, on to Week 2 where the list of details that must be improved vs. Tampa Bay on Sunday are long indeed. But here's the Cliff Notes version:

• Know the snap count!

• Identify the blitzers -- because the Bucs will be coming.

• Unwrap DJ Moore. Your No. 1 wideout has some serious elusiveness after catching the ball. We know this is a stunning trait for a Bears receiver, but he has it. So use him. Find him. Throw to him.

• Hey, Justin Fields: Look away from your primary WR. Or pump fake. Both have remarkable effects on a secondary. For proof, just watch the Vikings' Kirk Cousins, who threw 4 TD passes against the Eagles on Thursday night.

• Get everyone on the same page. There are numerous plays from Sunday where there's serious confusion. Braxton Jones side-saddling to his right, allowing defensive end Devonte Wyatt a free lane to Fields? What was that? Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool running the same route into the end zone on a play that started from the 7-yard line? The offensive line pass blocking while Cole Kmet run blocks? All of these things should not be happening in an NFL offense.

While the Bears should have their hands full Sunday, it's not like they can't beat Tampa Bay.

In Week 1, Cousins torched Tampa Bay for 344 yards, hitting eight different receivers. The Vikings lost 20-17 mostly because Cousins lost 2 fumbles and was intercepted.

Unlike Cousins, Fields is not an accomplished pocket passer. So get him moving. Use his feet. Designed runs or rollouts are fine.

Getsy must have seen SOMETHING this week to help Fields exploit the Bucs' weaknesses.

If that happens -- and the defense can survive the loss of CB Kyler Gordon -- it's possible the Bears can right the ship.

If not, it seems like we're in for more of the same at Halas Hall -- where execution, fundamentals and winning football is truly an alien concept.