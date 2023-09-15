Stroman returns, but not before Steele struggles in Cubs' loss

The Cubs' Marcus Stroman was activated before Friday night's game at Arizona and pitched two innings in relief. Associated Press, sept. 2022

Starting Cubs pitcher Justin Steele throws Friday in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. He quickly gave up a 3-run homer, then 6 runs total in six innings. Associated press

A day of rest for the Cubs was followed by an evening of angst.

On paper, Friday's game looked like the pitching mismatch of the season, with Cy Young candidate Justin Steele (16-3, 2.49 ERA) matched against Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt (1-8, 6.25 ERA).

But just like in Colorado earlier this week, the Cubs managed to buck the odds. Steele endured his worst start of the season, Pfaadt was untouchable and the Cubs lost 6-4 in Phoenix.

The Cubs scored all their runs in the ninth inning on home runs by Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki and Christopher Morel. The tying run was never brought to the plate, but maybe the last inning can bring some momentum to their sleepy bats.

The Diamondbacks, Reds and Marlins all gained ground in the wild card race, while the Cubs slipped to 2-6 in their last eight games.

"Hopefully we can keep that going tomorrow," manager David Ross said after the game. "Steely got behind the eight-ball a little bit. Hopefully we can take those swings, that momentum, carry them into tomorrow."

The good news for the Cubs was a bit of a September surprise. Not only did they activate pitcher Marcus Stroman from the injured list before the game, but he threw 2 scoreless innings in relief. He allowed one baserunner in each inning, on a single and walk.

Stroman last pitched on July 31. He went on the injured list with right hip inflammation. Then just as it appeared he was healthy and ready to return against the White Sox on Aug. 16, he developed a rib cartilage fracture.

At that point, it wasn't clear if Stroman would pitch again this season. He started throwing bullpen sessions in Mesa and now he's back on the active roster. Pitcher Daniel Palencia was sent to Triple A Iowa.

"Everyone kind of said rest 4-6 weeks," Stroman said before the game. "After a week, I just started to get, honestly, just a little antsy, so I went and got a cortisone shot, felt better. I kept up my arm strength and had been throwing through the process.

"So my arm feels great, my shoulder feels great, it's just a matter of getting my ribs and the cartilage to the point where I could breathe properly. It wasn't nagging me when I slept. I feel like I made really quick progression and just thankful to be where I'm at."

It remains to be seen whether Stroman will build up to be a starter with just two weeks left in the regular season. He threw 31 pitches Friday and said he's up for anything.

"I'm perfectly good coming out of the pen," Stroman said. "I think I'll be great out of the pen. I feel like my stuff plays when I'm healthy, it plays against anybody in whatever inning."

For Steele, it was a tale of two at-bats in the first inning. He gave up a leadoff single, retired the next two batters and was still in good shape for a routine inning. But then he walked Christian Walker on four errant fastballs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. stepped up next and hit a slider deep into the left-field seats for a 3-run homer.

The score didn't change until the sixth, when Steele gave up another two-out, 3-run homer, this time to Chicago native Alek Thomas.

Pfaadt surrendered 3 home runs to the Cubs at Wrigley Field last Sunday, but they managed just 4 singles this time. The rookie right-hander threw 7 shutout innings at San Diego on Aug. 18, so this wasn't his best outing of the season. But in the four starts since facing the Padres, Pfaadt allowed 14 earned runs in 19 innings.

In this game, Pfaadt had Cubs hitters off-balance, getting 11 swings and misses, often on pitches out of the strike zone.

Mike Tauchman was back in the leadoff spot and center field on Friday, and went 1-for-3 at the plate. Rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong started the previous two games in center.

The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks to the mound Saturday against ex-Cub Zach Davies.

