Cubs activate pitcher Marcus Stroman from injured list

The Cubs' Marcus Stroman was activated before Friday night's game at Arizona. Associated Press, sept. 2022

The Cubs delivered a September surprise, activating pitcher Marcus Stroman from the injured list before Friday's game against Arizona.

Stroman last pitched on July 31. He went on the injured list with right hip inflammation. Then just as it appeared he was healthy and ready to return against the White Sox on Aug. 16, he developed a rib cartilage fracture.

At that point, it wasn't clear if Stroman would pitch again this season. There has been talk the injury was healing well, he's been throwing bullpen sessions in Mesa, and now he's back on the active roster.

Stroman will most likely pitch in a relief role. Whether he can build himself back to being a starter before the season ends remains to be seen.

As a corresponding move, the Cubs sent pitcher Daniel Palencia to Triple A Iowa.

This is an important three-game series against the Diamondbacks, and the pitching matchups seem to fall in the Cubs' favor, with their ace Justin Steele taking the mound Friday against Brandon Pfaadt. On Saturday, Kyle Hendricks is slated to face ex-Cub Zach Davies in a battle of low-velocity fastballs.

Mike Tauchman was back in the leadoff spot and playing center field Friday after the role went to rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong for two games in Colorado.

